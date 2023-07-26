Live Radio
Home » Latest News » VSE: Q2 Earnings Snapshot

VSE: Q2 Earnings Snapshot

The Associated Press

July 26, 2023, 6:24 PM

Listen now to WTOP News WTOP.com | Alexa | Google Home | WTOP App | 103.5 FM

ALEXANDRIA, Va. (AP) — ALEXANDRIA, Va. (AP) — VSE Corp. (VSEC) on Wednesday reported second-quarter earnings of $8.9 million.

On a per-share basis, the Alexandria, Virginia-based company said it had net income of 68 cents. Earnings, adjusted for one-time gains and costs, came to 82 cents per share.

The results surpassed Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of three analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of 74 cents per share.

The supply and logistics company posted revenue of $205.2 million in the period.

_____

This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on VSEC at https://www.zacks.com/ap/VSEC

Copyright © 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

Related News

Recommended

Related Categories:

Latest News
Federal News Network Logo

More from WTOP

Log in to your WTOP account for notifications and alerts customized for you.

Sign up