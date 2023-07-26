VSE: Q2 Earnings Snapshot

ALEXANDRIA, Va. (AP) — ALEXANDRIA, Va. (AP) — VSE Corp. (VSEC) on Wednesday reported second-quarter earnings of $8.9 million. On…

On a per-share basis, the Alexandria, Virginia-based company said it had net income of 68 cents. Earnings, adjusted for one-time gains and costs, came to 82 cents per share.

The results surpassed Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of three analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of 74 cents per share.

The supply and logistics company posted revenue of $205.2 million in the period.

