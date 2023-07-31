Vitesse: Q2 Earnings Snapshot

CENTENNIAL, Colo. (AP) — CENTENNIAL, Colo. (AP) — Vitesse Energy Inc. (VTS) on Monday reported profit of $9.6 million in…

CENTENNIAL, Colo. (AP) — Vitesse Energy Inc. (VTS) on Monday reported profit of $9.6 million in its second quarter.

On a per-share basis, the Centennial, Colorado-based company said it had profit of 29 cents. Earnings, adjusted for one-time gains and costs, came to 34 cents per share.

The energy company posted revenue of $51.6 million in the period.

