Vista Outdoor: Fiscal Q1 Earnings Snapshot

ANOKA, Minn. (AP) — ANOKA, Minn. (AP) — Vista Outdoor Inc. (VSTO) on Wednesday reported net income of $58.1 million in its fiscal first quarter.

On a per-share basis, the Anoka, Minnesota-based company said it had net income of 99 cents. Earnings, adjusted for non-recurring costs, came to $1.12 per share.

The maker of firearms, ammunition and accessories posted revenue of $693.3 million in the period.

Vista Outdoor expects full-year earnings in the range of $4.50 to $5 per share, with revenue in the range of $2.85 billion to $2.95 billion.

