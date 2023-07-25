Live Radio
Visa: Fiscal Q3 Earnings Snapshot

The Associated Press

July 25, 2023, 4:15 PM

SAN FRANCISCO (AP) — SAN FRANCISCO (AP) — Visa Inc. (V) on Tuesday reported fiscal third-quarter net income of $4.16 billion.

The San Francisco-based company said it had profit of $2 per share. Earnings, adjusted for one-time gains and costs, were $2.16 per share.

The results beat Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of 13 analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of $2.11 per share.

The global payments processor posted revenue of $8.12 billion in the period, also topping Street forecasts. Twelve analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $8.06 billion.

This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on V at https://www.zacks.com/ap/V

