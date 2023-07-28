Virtus: Q2 Earnings Snapshot

HARTFORD, Conn. (AP) — HARTFORD, Conn. (AP) — Virtus Investment Partners Inc. (VRTS) on Friday reported earnings of $30.3 million…

HARTFORD, Conn. (AP) — HARTFORD, Conn. (AP) — Virtus Investment Partners Inc. (VRTS) on Friday reported earnings of $30.3 million in its second quarter.

On a per-share basis, the Hartford, Connecticut-based company said it had profit of $4.10. Earnings, adjusted for one-time gains and costs, came to $5.43 per share.

The asset management company posted revenue of $213.5 million in the period. Its adjusted revenue was $190.6 million.

