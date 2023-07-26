Virtu Financial: Q2 Earnings Snapshot

NEW YORK (AP) — NEW YORK (AP) — Virtu Financial Inc. (VIRT) on Wednesday reported second-quarter net income of $16.7…

NEW YORK (AP) — NEW YORK (AP) — Virtu Financial Inc. (VIRT) on Wednesday reported second-quarter net income of $16.7 million.

On a per-share basis, the New York-based company said it had net income of 16 cents. Earnings, adjusted for non-recurring costs and amortization costs, came to 37 cents per share.

The results missed Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of five analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of 40 cents per share.

The high-speed trading company posted revenue of $506.9 million in the period. Its adjusted revenue was $278.7 million, which also did not meet Street forecasts. Five analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $290.7 million.

