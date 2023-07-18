Associated Press Virginia Daybook for Tuesday, Jul. 18. The daybook is for planning purposes only and is not intended for…

——————–

NEW EVENT: Tuesday, Jul. 18 9:00 AM Democratic Sen. Mark Warner co-hosts the Virginia Alliance for Semiconductor Technology Summit

Location: 2980 Fairview Park Dr, Falls Church, VA

Weblinks: http://warner.senate.gov/public/, https://twitter.com/MarkWarner

Contacts: Laura Dacy, Office of Sen. Mark Warner, Laura_Dacy@warner.senate.gov, 1 202 228 6884

——————–

NEW EVENT: Tuesday, Jul. 18 9:00 AM GOP Rep. Morgan Griffith’s staff hold office hours – Republican Rep. Morgan Griffith’s staff hold traveling office hours, Craig County Courthouse, 108 Court St, New Castle, VA (9:00 AM EDT) and South County Library, 6303 Merriman Rd, Roanoke, VA (11:30 AM EDT)

Weblinks: http://morgangriffith.house.gov/, https://twitter.com/RepMGriffith

Contacts: Mollie Timmons, Office of Rep. Morgan Griffith, mollie.timmons@mail.house.gov, 1 202 225 3861

——————–

NEW EVENT: Tuesday, Jul. 18 10:00 AM Dem Rep. Don Beyer discusses AI at Atlantic Council – ‘The geopolitics of transatlantic policymaking on artificial intelligence’ Atlantic Council Europe Center discussion, on the prospects for cooperation in the global regulatory debate on artificial intelligence, with speakers Democratic Rep. Don Beyer, European Parliament Special Committee on Artificial Intelligence in a Digital Age Chair Dragos Tudorache, Google Government Affairs and Public Policy Global Head Karan Bhatia, and Atlantic Council Digital Forensic Research Lab Resident Fellow Kenton Thibaut

Location: Virtual Event

Weblinks: http://www.atlanticcouncil.org/, https://twitter.com/AtlanticCouncil

Contacts: Atlantic Council Global Energy Center, info@AtlanticCouncil.org, 1 202 778 4952

——————–

NEW EVENT: Tuesday, Jul. 18 12:30 PM City of Manassas holds RapidFlight ribbon cutting – City of Manassas holds a ribbon cutting celebration for unmanned aircraft system designer and manufacturer RapidFlight

Location: 9617 Center St, Manassas, VA

Weblinks: http://www.manassascity.org/, https://twitter.com/CityofManassas

Contacts: City of Manassas, VA, 1 703 257 8200

——————–

NEW EVENT: Tuesday, Jul. 18 2:00 PM Virginia Gov. Youngkin host a Parents Matter conversation – Virginia Governor Glenn Youngkin host a Parents Matter conversation to discuss the administration’s ongoing work to empower parents and keep children safe.

Location: Piney Branch Elementary School, 8301 Linton Hall Rd, Bristow, VA

Weblinks: http://www.virginia.gov/Government

Contacts: Macaulay Porter, Office of Virginia Governor, Macaulay.Porter@governor.virginia.gov

——————–

NEW EVENT: Tuesday, Jul. 18 3:30 PM Bicameral Dems celebrate reintroduction of Freedom to Vote Act – Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer, alongside Democratic Sens. Amy Klobuchar, Tim Kaine and Rev. Raphael Warnock and Democratic Reps. John Sarbanes, Joe Morelle and Terri Sewell hold event celebrating the reintroduction of the Freedom to Vote Act

Weblinks: http://www.schumer.senate.gov, https://twitter.com/SenSchumer

Contacts: Alex Nguyen, Sen. Chuck Schumer press, Press@schumer.senate.gov

RSVP to Press@klobuchar.senate.gov for location

——————–

NEW EVENT: Tuesday, Jul. 18 6:00 PM Chesterfield Planning Commission meeting

Location: 10001 Iron Bridge Rd, Chesterfield, VA

Weblinks: http://www.chesterfield.gov, https://twitter.com/chesterfieldva

Contacts: Brad Franklin, Chesterfield County, FranklinB@chesterfield.gov, 804-717-6802

——————–

UPDATED EVENT: Tuesday, Jul. 18 – Wednesday, Jul. 19 NDIA All Domain Warfare Symposium – National Defense Industrial Association 2022 JADC2 All Domain Warfare Symposium

Location: Hilton Alexandria Mark Center, 5000 Seminary Rd, Alexandria, VA

Weblinks: http://ndia.org, https://twitter.com/NDIAToday

Contacts: Maura Deely, National Defense Industrial Association, mdeely@NDIA.org, 1 703 247 2588

——————–

Tuesday, Jul. 18 – Wednesday, Jul. 19 VA Healthcare Summit

Location: The Westin Alexandria Old Town, 400 Courthouse Square, Alexandria, VA

Weblinks: https://www.idga.org/events-veteransaffairshealthcare, https://twitter.com/IQPC

Contacts: IQPC North America, info@iqpc.com, 1 646 378 6026

——————–

——————–

UPDATED EVENT: Wednesday, Jul. 19 – Thursday, Jul. 20 Annual Medical Device Supplier Quality Assurance Conference

Location: Arlington, VA

Weblinks: https://www.q1productions.com/supplierqa/, https://twitter.com/q1productions

Contacts: Q1 Productions, hello@q1productions.com, 1 312 822 8100

——————–

——————–

UPDATED EVENT: Thursday, Jul. 20 11:30 AM 16th Annual North Suffolk Rotary Golf Classic

Location: Cedar Point Club, 8056 Clubhouse Dr, Suffolk, VA

Weblinks: https://www.northsuffolkrotary.com/

Contacts: Rotary Club of North Suffolk, northsuffolkrotary@gmail.com

——————–

UPDATED EVENT: Thursday, Jul. 20 Capital One Q2 2023 earnings – Capital One Financial Q2 2023 earnings, for the Virginia-based bank holding company

Weblinks: http://www.capitalone.com, https://twitter.com/CapitalOne

Contacts: Sie Soheili, Capital One, sie.soheili@capitalone.com, 1 703 720 3929

——————–

Thursday, Jul. 20 – Saturday, Jul. 22 133rd Virginia Bar Association Summer Meeting

Location: The Omni Homestead Resort, 1766 Homestead Dr, Hot Springs, VA

Weblinks: http://www.vba.org, https://twitter.com/VABarAssn

Contacts: Virginia Bar Association, thevba@vba.org, 1 804 644 0041

——————–

CORPORATE DATA

——————–

UPDATED EVENT: Thursday, Jul. 20 5:00 PM Capital One Financial Corp Q2 2023 Earnings Conference Call / Webcast

Weblinks: http://phx.corporate-ir.net/phoenix.zhtml?c=70667&p=irol-irhome, https://twitter.com/CapitalOne

Contacts: Jeff Norris, Capital One Investor Relations, 1 703 720 2455

——————–

UPDATED EVENT: Thursday, Jul. 20 Capital One Financial Corp Q2 2023 Results AMC

Weblinks: http://phx.corporate-ir.net/phoenix.zhtml?c=70667&p=irol-irhome, https://twitter.com/CapitalOne

Contacts: Jeff Norris, Capital One Investor Relations, 1 703 720 2455

