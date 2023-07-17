Associated Press Virginia Daybook for Monday, Jul. 17. The daybook is for planning purposes only and is not intended for…

Associated Press Virginia Daybook for Monday, Jul. 17.

NEW EVENT: Monday, Jul. 17 10:00 AM Dem Sen. Mark Warner’s public schedule – Democratic Sen. Mark Warner speaks at Greater Peninsula Cares Foundation event, Gethsemane Baptist Church, 5405 Roanoke Ave, Newport News, VA (10:00 AM EDT), hosts a tourism roundtable discussion, Williamsburg Lodge, 310 S England St, Williamsburg, VA (12:30 PM EDT), and hosts roundtable on opportunity agenda to narrow racial wealth gap, Michael Wassmer Innovation Center, 1717 East Cary St, Richmond, VA (2:30 PM EDT)

Weblinks: http://warner.senate.gov/public/, https://twitter.com/MarkWarner

Contacts: Valeria Rivadeneira, Office of Sen. Mark Warner, Valeria_Rivadeneira@warner.senate.gov, 1 202 281 5202

NEW EVENT: Monday, Jul. 17 1:30 PM Richmond City Council Planning Commission meeting

Location: City of Richmond Virginia (City Hall), 900 E Broad St, Richmond, VA

Weblinks: http://www.richmondgov.com/, https://twitter.com/CityRichmondVA

Contacts: Steve Skinner, Richmond City Council Chief of Staff Office, steven.skinner@richmondgov.com, 1 804 646 6052

NEW EVENT: Monday, Jul. 17 7:00 PM Nikki Haley speaks at CUFI Night to Honor Israel Dinner – Republican presidential candidate former South Carolina Governor and U.S. Ambassador to the United Nations Nikki Haley speaks at the Christians United For Israel (CUFI) Night to Honor Israel Dinner

Location: Crystal Gateway Marriott, 1700 Jefferson Davis Hwy, Arlington, VA

Weblinks: https://nikkihaley.com/home/, https://twitter.com/NikkiHaley

Contacts: , Nikki Haley for President, press@nikkihaley.com

CORPORATE DATA

Monday, Jul. 17 AvalonBay Communities Q2 2023 Dividend payment date 1.65000 USD

Weblinks: http://investors.avalonbay.com/event, https://twitter.com/AvalonBay

Contacts: Jason Reilley, AvalonBay Investor Relations, ir@avalonbay.com, 1 703 317 4681

NEW EVENT: Tuesday, Jul. 18 10:00 AM Dem Rep. Don Beyer discusses AI at Atlantic Council – ‘The geopolitics of transatlantic policymaking on artificial intelligence’ Atlantic Council Europe Center discussion, on the prospects for cooperation in the global regulatory debate on artificial intelligence, with speakers Democratic Rep. Don Beyer, European Parliament Special Committee on Artificial Intelligence in a Digital Age Chair Dragos Tudorache, Google Government Affairs and Public Policy Global Head Karan Bhatia, and Atlantic Council Digital Forensic Research Lab Resident Fellow Kenton Thibaut

Location: Virtual Event

Weblinks: http://www.atlanticcouncil.org/, https://twitter.com/AtlanticCouncil

Contacts: Atlantic Council Global Energy Center, info@AtlanticCouncil.org, 1 202 778 4952

NEW EVENT: Tuesday, Jul. 18 6:00 PM Chesterfield Planning Commission meeting

Location: 10001 Iron Bridge Rd, Chesterfield, VA

Weblinks: http://www.chesterfield.gov, https://twitter.com/chesterfieldva

Contacts: Brad Franklin, Chesterfield County, FranklinB@chesterfield.gov, 804-717-6802

UPDATED EVENT: Tuesday, Jul. 18 – Wednesday, Jul. 19 NDIA All Domain Warfare Symposium – National Defense Industrial Association 2022 JADC2 All Domain Warfare Symposium

Location: Hilton Alexandria Mark Center, 5000 Seminary Rd, Alexandria, VA

Weblinks: http://ndia.org, https://twitter.com/NDIAToday

Contacts: Maura Deely, National Defense Industrial Association, mdeely@NDIA.org, 1 703 247 2588

Tuesday, Jul. 18 – Wednesday, Jul. 19 VA Healthcare Summit

Location: The Westin Alexandria Old Town, 400 Courthouse Square, Alexandria, VA

Weblinks: https://www.idga.org/events-veteransaffairshealthcare, https://twitter.com/IQPC

Contacts: IQPC North America, info@iqpc.com, 1 646 378 6026

UPDATED EVENT: Wednesday, Jul. 19 – Thursday, Jul. 20 Annual Medical Device Supplier Quality Assurance Conference

Location: Arlington, VA

Weblinks: https://www.q1productions.com/supplierqa/, https://twitter.com/q1productions

Contacts: Q1 Productions, hello@q1productions.com, 1 312 822 8100

