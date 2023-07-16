Associated Press Virginia Daybook for Sunday, Jul. 16. The daybook is for planning purposes only and is not intended for…

Associated Press Virginia Daybook for Sunday, Jul. 16.

NEW EVENT: Sunday, Jul. 16 12:00 PM ‘Inside with Jen Psaki’ – ‘Inside with Jen Psaki’, weekly political show with former White House Press Secretary Jen Psaki breaking down the biggest issues of the week with one-to-one interviews. Guests include Democratic Reps. Jamie Raskin and Abigail Spanberger

NEW EVENT: Monday, Jul. 17 7:00 PM Nikki Haley speaks at CUFI Night to Honor Israel Dinner – Republican presidential candidate former South Carolina Governor and U.S. Ambassador to the United Nations Nikki Haley speaks at the Christians United For Israel (CUFI) Night to Honor Israel Dinner

Location: Crystal Gateway Marriott, 1700 Jefferson Davis Hwy, Arlington, VA

CORPORATE DATA

Monday, Jul. 17 AvalonBay Communities Q2 2023 Dividend payment date 1.65000 USD

UPDATED EVENT: Tuesday, Jul. 18 – Wednesday, Jul. 19 NDIA All Domain Warfare Symposium – National Defense Industrial Association 2022 JADC2 All Domain Warfare Symposium

Location: Hilton Alexandria Mark Center, 5000 Seminary Rd, Alexandria, VA

Tuesday, Jul. 18 – Wednesday, Jul. 19 VA Healthcare Summit

Location: The Westin Alexandria Old Town, 400 Courthouse Square, Alexandria, VA

