Virginia Daybook

——————–

UPDATED EVENT: Saturday, Jul. 15 – Sunday, Jul. 16 First Quadball World Cup since rebranding from Quidditch – International Quadball Association World Cup, aka IQA World Cup, 6th international championship for players of the full contact, mixed gender sport inspired by the game of quidditch featured in the ‘Harry Potter’ books * Formerly known as the International Quidditch Association, the organization was was renamed following rebranding of the US Quidditch and Major League Quidditch last year which was, in part, due to the increasing scrutiny ‘Harry Potter’ author J.K. Rowling received for her anti-trans positions. The name of ‘Quidditch’ is also trademarked by Warner Bros.

Location: Glover Park, 11217 Greenwood Rd, Glen Allen, VA

Weblinks: https://iqasport.org/, https://twitter.com/IQASport

Contacts: International Quadball Association, media@iqasport.org, + 44 (0) 7552 376 904

——————–

——————–

NEW EVENT: Sunday, Jul. 16 12:00 PM ‘Inside with Jen Psaki’ – ‘Inside with Jen Psaki’, weekly political show with former White House Press Secretary Jen Psaki breaking down the biggest issues of the week with one-to-one interviews. Guests include Democratic Reps. Jamie Raskin and Abigail Spanberger

Weblinks: http://www.msnbc.msn.com/, https://twitter.com/msnbc

Contacts: MSNBC media relations, MSNBCTVinfo@nbcuni.com, 1 212 664 6605

——————–

——————–

NEW EVENT: Monday, Jul. 17 7:00 PM Nikki Haley speaks at CUFI Night to Honor Israel Dinner – Republican presidential candidate former South Carolina Governor and U.S. Ambassador to the United Nations Nikki Haley speaks at the Christians United For Israel (CUFI) Night to Honor Israel Dinner

Location: Crystal Gateway Marriott, 1700 Jefferson Davis Hwy, Arlington, VA

Weblinks: https://nikkihaley.com/home/, https://twitter.com/NikkiHaley

Contacts: , Nikki Haley for President, press@nikkihaley.com

——————–

CORPORATE DATA

——————–

Monday, Jul. 17 AvalonBay Communities Q2 2023 Dividend payment date 1.65000 USD

Weblinks: http://investors.avalonbay.com/event, https://twitter.com/AvalonBay

Contacts: Jason Reilley, AvalonBay Investor Relations, ir@avalonbay.com, 1 703 317 4681

