Associated Press Virginia Daybook for Friday, Jul. 14. The daybook is for planning purposes only and is not intended for…

Associated Press Virginia Daybook for Friday, Jul. 14.

The daybook is for planning purposes only and is not intended for publication or broadcast. You should verify any event you plan to cover.

Please keep the AP in mind when news develops.

To see your Daybooks and events for Virginia and other States up to 12 months ahead, speak to your bureau or sales rep about access to AP Planner, or visit http://applanner.com.

——————–

NEW EVENT: Friday, Jul. 14 10:30 AM Dem Sen. Mark Warner discusses passport delays – Democratic Sen. Mark Warner visits the Washington Passport Agency and meets State Department leadership to discuss passport delays, followed by a press conference

Location: 600 19th St NW, Washington, DC

Weblinks: http://warner.senate.gov/public/, https://twitter.com/MarkWarner

Contacts: Valeria Rivadeneira, Office of Sen. Mark Warner, Valeria_Rivadeneira@warner.senate.gov, 1 202 281 5202

——————–

NEW EVENT: Friday, Jul. 14 11:30 AM Dem Sen. Mark Warner discusses geopolitics and technology at GMF – ‘The Geopolitics of Technology’ German Marshall Fund discussion, with Democratic Sen. Mark Warner, on ‘how the U.S. can deepen technology cooperation with allies to better compete with authoritarians and strengthen supply chains in critical industries such as semiconductors and green technology, as well as in emerging technologies including artificial intelligence’

Location: 1744 R St NW, Washington, DC

Weblinks: http://www.gmfus.org/, https://twitter.com/gmfus

Contacts: GMF Washington, info@gmfus.org, 1 202 683 2650

——————–

——————–

UPDATED EVENT: Saturday, Jul. 15 – Sunday, Jul. 16 First Quadball World Cup since rebranding from Quidditch – International Quadball Association World Cup, aka IQA World Cup, 6th international championship for players of the full contact, mixed gender sport inspired by the game of quidditch featured in the ‘Harry Potter’ books * Formerly known as the International Quidditch Association, the organization was was renamed following rebranding of the US Quidditch and Major League Quidditch last year which was, in part, due to the increasing scrutiny ‘Harry Potter’ author J.K. Rowling received for her anti-trans positions. The name of ‘Quidditch’ is also trademarked by Warner Bros.

Location: Glover Park, 11217 Greenwood Rd, Glen Allen, VA

Weblinks: https://iqasport.org/, https://twitter.com/IQASport

Contacts: International Quadball Association, media@iqasport.org, + 44 (0) 7552 376 904

Copyright © 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.