Associated Press Virginia Daybook for Thursday, Jul. 13.

NEW EVENT: Thursday, Jul. 13 8:00 AM Virginia Department of Emergency Management hosts peak hurricane season briefing

Location: Berglund Center, 710 Williamson Rd, Roanoke, VA

Weblinks: http://www.vaemergency.gov

Contacts: Virginia Department of Emergency Management, pio@vdem.virginia.gov, 1 804 371 7215

NEW EVENT: Thursday, Jul. 13 8:30 AM Dem Sens. Mark Warner and Tim Kaine highlight achievements of scouts programs – Democratic Sens. Mark Warner and Tim Kaine host Commonwealth Coffee celebrating the achievements of Virginia Girl Scouts and Boy Scouts

Location: Hart Senate Office Building, Washington, DC

Weblinks: http://warner.senate.gov/public/, https://twitter.com/MarkWarner

Contacts: Valeria Rivadeneira, Office of Sen. Mark Warner, Valeria_Rivadeneira@warner.senate.gov, 1 202 281 5202

NEW EVENT: Thursday, Jul. 13 10:00 AM Strategic Plans Director discusses State Partnership Program – National Guard Bureau Strategic Plans and Policy and International Affairs Director Maj. Gen. William Zana discusses the 30th anniversary of the State Partnership Program, via press briefing

Location: The Pentagon, Arlington, VA

Weblinks: http://www.defense.gov/, https://twitter.com/DeptofDefense

Contacts: DoD press, 1 703 697 5131

Pentagon Briefing Room (Rm 2D972)

NEW EVENT: Thursday, Jul. 13 1:00 PM House Veterans Affairs subcommittees joint hearing – Economic Opportunity and Technology Modernization subcommittees joint oversight hearing on ‘Reviewing the Digital G.I. Bill Program’, with testimony from Department of Veterans Affairs Education Service Executive Director Joseph Garcia; Department of Veterans Affairs Benefits and Memorial Services Portfolio Director Robert Orifici; MITRE Senior Advisor and Department Head Troy Mueller; MITRE Executive Director Dave Powner; and Accenture Federal Services DGIB Senior Delivery and Chief Innovation Officer Kyle Michl

Location: Rm 360, Cannon House Office Building, Washington, DC

Weblinks: http://veterans.house.gov/, https://twitter.com/HouseVetAffairs

Contacts: House Committee on Veterans Affairs, 1 202 225 3527

NEW EVENT: Thursday, Jul. 13 2:00 PM Richmond City Council Education and Human Services Standing Committee meeting

Location: City of Richmond Virginia (City Hall), 900 E Broad St, Richmond, VA

Weblinks: http://www.richmondgov.com/, https://twitter.com/CityRichmondVA

Contacts: Steve Skinner, Richmond City Council Chief of Staff Office, steven.skinner@richmondgov.com, 1 804 646 6052

NEW EVENT: Thursday, Jul. 13 3:00 PM RAND Corporation report launch event on Chinese and U.S. militaries – RAND Corporation launch event for the ‘Preparing for Great Power Conflict: How Experience Shapes U.S. and Chinese Military Training’ report, highlighting the differences between Chinese and U.S. military training and readiness for and performance in a major power conflict

Location: RAND Corporation, 1200 S Hayes St, Arlington, VA

Weblinks: http://www.rand.org, https://twitter.com/RANDCorporation

Contacts: RAND Corporation, media@rand.org, 1 703 414 4795, 1 310 451 6913

NEW EVENT: Thursday, Jul. 13 6:00 PM Richmond City Councilmember Reva Trammel holds Richmond Southside 8th Voter District meeting

Location: Satellite Restaurant, 4000 Jefferson Davis Hwy, Richmond, VA

Weblinks: http://www.richmondgov.com/, https://twitter.com/CityRichmondVA

Contacts: Steve Skinner, Richmond City Council Chief of Staff Office, steven.skinner@richmondgov.com, 1 804 646 6052

UPDATED EVENT: Thursday, Jul. 13 – Friday, Jul. 14 Bipartisan representatives attend Intelligence and National Security Summit – Intelligence and National Security Summit, co-hosted by AFCEA and INSA. Participants include Democratic Rep. Mark Warner and Republican Rep. Marco Rubio, National Security Agency Deputy Director George Barnes, Defense Intelligence Agency Chief of Staff John Kirchhofer, National Geospatial-Intelligence Agency Deputy Director Tonya Wilkerson, Naval Intelligence Deputy Director Scott Bray, U.S. Air Force Intelligence, Surveillance, Reconnaissance and Cyber Effects Operations Deputy Chief of Staff Lt. Gen. Leah Lauderback and U.S. Space Force Intelligence, Surveillance and Reconnaissance Deputy Director Joseph Rouge

Location: Gaylord National Resort & Convention Center, 201 Waterfront St, Forest Heights, MD

Weblinks: https://intelsummit.org/, https://twitter.com/AFCEA_Intel, #IntelSummit23

Contacts: AFCEA, events@afcea.org, 1 703 631 6158

CORPORATE DATA

Thursday, Jul. 13 Advance Auto Parts Inc Q2 2023 Ex-dividend date 0.25000 USD

Weblinks: http://www.advanceautoparts.com/, https://twitter.com/aapdeals

Contacts: Advance Auto Parts, 1 540 589 8102

NEW EVENT: Friday, Jul. 14 11:30 AM Dem Sen. Mark Warner discusses geopolitics and technology at GMF – ‘The Geopolitics of Technology’ German Marshall Fund discussion, with Democratic Sen. Mark Warner, on ‘how the U.S. can deepen technology cooperation with allies to better compete with authoritarians and strengthen supply chains in critical industries such as semiconductors and green technology, as well as in emerging technologies including artificial intelligence’

Location: 1744 R St NW, Washington, DC

Weblinks: http://www.gmfus.org/, https://twitter.com/gmfus

Contacts: GMF Washington, info@gmfus.org, 1 202 683 2650

UPDATED EVENT: Saturday, Jul. 15 – Sunday, Jul. 16 First Quadball World Cup since rebranding from Quidditch – International Quadball Association World Cup, aka IQA World Cup, 6th international championship for players of the full contact, mixed gender sport inspired by the game of quidditch featured in the ‘Harry Potter’ books * Formerly known as the International Quidditch Association, the organization was was renamed following rebranding of the US Quidditch and Major League Quidditch last year which was, in part, due to the increasing scrutiny ‘Harry Potter’ author J.K. Rowling received for her anti-trans positions. The name of ‘Quidditch’ is also trademarked by Warner Bros.

Location: Glover Park, 11217 Greenwood Rd, Glen Allen, VA

Weblinks: https://iqasport.org/, https://twitter.com/IQASport

Contacts: International Quadball Association, media@iqasport.org, + 44 (0) 7552 376 904

