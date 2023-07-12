Associated Press Virginia Daybook for Wednesday, Jul. 12. The daybook is for planning purposes only and is not intended for…

Associated Press Virginia Daybook for Wednesday, Jul. 12.

The daybook is for planning purposes only and is not intended for publication or broadcast. You should verify any event you plan to cover.

Please keep the AP in mind when news develops.

To see your Daybooks and events for Virginia and other States up to 12 months ahead, speak to your bureau or sales rep about access to AP Planner, or visit http://applanner.com.

——————–

NEW EVENT: Wednesday, Jul. 12 9:00 AM GOP Rep. Morgan Griffith’s staff hold office hours – Republican Rep. Morgan Griffith’s staff hold traveling office hours,190 Beech St, Gate City, VA (9:00 AM EDT), Lee County Sheriff’s Office, 33640 Main St, Jonesville, VA (11:30 AM EDT), Wythe County Sheriff’s Office, 245 S 4th St, Wytheville (11:30 AM EDT), and Big Stone Gap Municipal Complex, 216 Wood Ave, E Big Stone Gap, VA (2:30 PM EDT)

Weblinks: http://morgangriffith.house.gov/, https://twitter.com/RepMGriffith

Contacts: Mollie Timmons, Office of Rep. Morgan Griffith, mollie.timmons@mail.house.gov, 1 202 225 3861

——————–

Wednesday, Jul. 12 Congressional Women’s Softball Game – Annual Congressional Women’s Softball Game, with Members of Congress facing a team of the DC press corps. Congressional team roster includes Democrats Reps. Becca Balint, Nanette Barragán, Nikki Budzinski, Kathy Castor, Angie Craig, Jasmine Crockett, Sharice Davids, Val Hoyle, Teresa Leger Fernandez, Mary Peltola, Brittany Pettersen, Hillary Scholten, Kim Schrier, and Debbie Wasserman Schultz and Sen. Kirsten Gillibrand and Republicans Rep. Kat Cammack, Lori Chavez-DeRemer, Jen Kiggans, and Lisa McClain, and Sen. Shelley Moore Capito. The ‘Bad News Babes Team’ rosters includes representatives from CNN, NBC News, DailyMail.com, NPR, and PBS NewsHour * Proceeds from the game benefit the Young Survival Coalition

Location: Watkins Recreation Center, 420 12th St SE, Washington, DC

Weblinks: http://www.congwomensoftball.org/, https://twitter.com/CWSoftballGame

Contacts: Atalie Ebersole, Congressional Women’s Softball Game media, atalie@congwomensotball.org

——————–

——————–

NEW EVENT: Thursday, Jul. 13 1:00 PM House Veterans Affairs subcommittees joint hearing – Economic Opportunity and Technology Modernization subcommittees joint oversight hearing on ‘Reviewing the Digital G.I. Bill Program’

Location: Rm 360, Cannon House Office Building, Washington, DC

Weblinks: http://veterans.house.gov/, https://twitter.com/HouseVetAffairs

Contacts: House Committee on Veterans Affairs, 1 202 225 3527

——————–

CORPORATE DATA

——————–

Thursday, Jul. 13 Advance Auto Parts Inc Q2 2023 Ex-dividend date 0.25000 USD

Weblinks: http://www.advanceautoparts.com/, https://twitter.com/aapdeals

Contacts: Advance Auto Parts, 1 540 589 8102

——————–

——————–

NEW EVENT: Friday, Jul. 14 11:30 AM Dem Sen. Mark Warner discusses geopolitics and technology at GMF – ‘The Geopolitics of Technology’ German Marshall Fund discussion, with Democratic Sen. Mark Warner, on ‘how the U.S. can deepen technology cooperation with allies to better compete with authoritarians and strengthen supply chains in critical industries such as semiconductors and green technology, as well as in emerging technologies including artificial intelligence’

Location: 1744 R St NW, Washington, DC

Weblinks: http://www.gmfus.org/, https://twitter.com/gmfus

Contacts: GMF Washington, info@gmfus.org, 1 202 683 2650

Copyright © 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.