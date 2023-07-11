Associated Press Virginia Daybook for Tuesday, Jul. 11. The daybook is for planning purposes only and is not intended for…

Associated Press Virginia Daybook for Tuesday, Jul. 11.

——————–

NEW EVENT: Tuesday, Jul. 11 9:00 AM City of Virginia Beach hosts commemorative tree planting ceremony to celebrate its twin city Miyazaki

Location: Miyazaki Japanese Garden, 1398 General Booth Blvd, Virginia Beach, VA

Weblinks: https://www.vbgov.com/Pages/default.aspx

Contacts: Tiffany Russell , City of Virginia Beach, TMRussel@vbgov.com, 1 757 385 4075

——————–

NEW EVENT: Tuesday, Jul. 11 12:00 PM Virginia Beach City Council meeting

Location: City of Virginia Beach, 1, Municipal Center Building 1, 2401 Courthouse Dr, Virginia Beach, VA

Weblinks: https://www.vbgov.com/Pages/default.aspx

Contacts: City of Virginia Beach communications, news@vbgov.com, 1 757 385 4679

——————–

NEW EVENT: Tuesday, Jul. 11 2:00 PM Fort Jackson Commanding General Jason Kelly and Dominion Energy hold employee military appreciation event

Location: Dominion Energy South Carolina, 400 Otarre Pkwy, Cayce, SC

Weblinks: https://www.dominionenergy.com/, https://twitter.com/DominionEnergy

Contacts: Dominion Energy SC Media Relations, DESCMediaRelations@dominionenergy.com

——————–

——————–

Wednesday, Jul. 12 Congressional Women’s Softball Game – Annual Congressional Women’s Softball Game, with Members of Congress facing a team of the DC press corps. Congressional team roster includes Democrats Reps. Becca Balint, Nanette Barragán, Nikki Budzinski, Kathy Castor, Angie Craig, Jasmine Crockett, Sharice Davids, Val Hoyle, Teresa Leger Fernandez, Mary Peltola, Brittany Pettersen, Hillary Scholten, Kim Schrier, and Debbie Wasserman Schultz and Sen. Kirsten Gillibrand and Republicans Rep. Kat Cammack, Lori Chavez-DeRemer, Jen Kiggans, and Lisa McClain, and Sen. Shelley Moore Capito. The ‘Bad News Babes Team’ rosters includes representatives from CNN, NBC News, DailyMail.com, NPR, and PBS NewsHour * Proceeds from the game benefit the Young Survival Coalition

Location: Watkins Recreation Center, 420 12th St SE, Washington, DC

Weblinks: http://www.congwomensoftball.org/, https://twitter.com/CWSoftballGame

Contacts: Atalie Ebersole, Congressional Women’s Softball Game media, atalie@congwomensotball.org

——————–

——————–

CORPORATE DATA

——————–

Thursday, Jul. 13 Advance Auto Parts Inc Q2 2023 Ex-dividend date 0.25000 USD

Weblinks: http://www.advanceautoparts.com/, https://twitter.com/aapdeals

Contacts: Advance Auto Parts, 1 540 589 8102

