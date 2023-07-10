Associated Press Virginia Daybook for Monday, Jul. 10. The daybook is for planning purposes only and is not intended for…

Associated Press Virginia Daybook for Monday, Jul. 10.

NEW EVENT: Monday, Jul. 10 9:30 AM Dem Sen. Tim Kaine discusses conservation of Dock St property – Democratic Sen. Tim Kaine, Richmond Mayor Levar Stoney and city officials announce the conservation of Dock Street property

Location: 3021 Dock St, Richmond, VA

Weblinks: http://www.kaine.senate.gov/, https://twitter.com/timkaine

Contacts: Tamara Jenkins, City of Richmond, tamara.jenkins@rva.gov, 1 804 646 1087

NEW EVENT: Monday, Jul. 10 10:00 AM Luray-Page County Chamber of Commerce holds ribbon cutting for Steel Valley Fitness

Location: Steel Valley Fitness, 12 E Luray Shopping Ctr, Luray, VA

Weblinks: https://www.visitluraypage.com/

Contacts: Luray-Page County Chamber of Commerce, events@luraypage.com, 1 540 743 3915

NEW EVENT: Monday, Jul. 10 3:45 PM Dem. Sens and DC Mayor Bowser discuss airport regulations – Democratic Sens. Mark Warner, Tim Kaine, Chris Van Hollen, and Ben Cardin and Washington, DC Mayor Muriel Bowser discuss opposition to proposed changes to slot and perimeter operation rules at Ronald Reagan National Airport

Location: Ronald Reagan Washington National Airport, Arlington, VA

Weblinks: http://warner.senate.gov/public/, https://twitter.com/MarkWarner

Contacts: Sue Walitsky, Sen. Cardin Communications Director, Sue_Walitsky@cardin.senate.gov, 1 202 224 4524

NEW EVENT: Monday, Jul. 10 6:30 PM Dem Rep. Jennifer McClellan attends conservation scorecard town hall – Democratic Rep. Jennifer McClellan attends release of Virginia League of Conservation Voters Conservation Scorecard Awards and climate defense town hall

Location: Libbie Mill – Henrico County Public Library, 2100 Libbie Lake E St, Richmond, VA

Weblinks: http://valcv.org

Contacts: Michaela Mizrahi, Virginia League of Conservation Voters, mmizrahi@valcv.org, 1 804 225 1902

Monday, Jul. 10 – Tuesday, Jul. 11 Military Robotics and Autonomous Systems USA conference

Location: Hilton Arlington, 950 N Stafford St, Arlington, VA

Weblinks: https://www.smgconferences.com/defence/northamerica/conference/robotics-usa

Contacts: SAE Media, events@saemediagroup.com, +44 (0) 20 7827 6000

CORPORATE DATA

Monday, Jul. 10 Altria Group Inc Q2 2023 Dividend payment date 0.94000 USD

Weblinks: http://investor.altria.com/Investor-Calendar/Index?KeyGenPage=1073753544, https://twitter.com/AltriaNews

Contacts: Daniel R. Murphy, Altria Group Inc Investor Relations, 1 804 484 8222

Wednesday, Jul. 12 Congressional Women’s Softball Game – Annual Congressional Women’s Softball Game, with Members of Congress facing a team of the DC press corps. Congressional team roster includes Democrats Reps. Becca Balint, Nanette Barragán, Nikki Budzinski, Kathy Castor, Angie Craig, Jasmine Crockett, Sharice Davids, Val Hoyle, Teresa Leger Fernandez, Mary Peltola, Brittany Pettersen, Hillary Scholten, Kim Schrier, and Debbie Wasserman Schultz and Sen. Kirsten Gillibrand and Republicans Rep. Kat Cammack, Lori Chavez-DeRemer, Jen Kiggans, and Lisa McClain, and Sen. Shelley Moore Capito. The ‘Bad News Babes Team’ rosters includes representatives from CNN, NBC News, DailyMail.com, NPR, and PBS NewsHour * Proceeds from the game benefit the Young Survival Coalition

Location: Watkins Recreation Center, 420 12th St SE, Washington, DC

Weblinks: http://www.congwomensoftball.org/, https://twitter.com/CWSoftballGame

Contacts: Atalie Ebersole, Congressional Women’s Softball Game media, atalie@congwomensotball.org

