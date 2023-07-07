Associated Press Virginia Daybook for Friday, Jul. 07. The daybook is for planning purposes only and is not intended for…

Associated Press Virginia Daybook for Friday, Jul. 07.

——————–

NEW EVENT: Friday, Jul. 07 10:00 AM Virginia College Partnership Laboratory School Committee meeting

Location: James Monroe Building, 101 N 14th St, Richmond, VA

Weblinks: http://www.doe.virginia.gov/

Contacts: Virginia Department of Education , vdoe@public.govdelivery.com

——————–

NEW EVENT: Friday, Jul. 07 10:30 AM Fairfax County Police Chief Kevin Davis announces the arrest of sexual assault suspect

Location: Fairfax County Public Safety Headquarters, 12099 Government Center Pkwy, Fairfax, VA

Weblinks: http://www.fairfaxcounty.gov/police/, https://twitter.com/fairfaxpolice

Contacts: Fairfax County Police Department, fcpdmedia@fairfaxcounty.gov

——————–

NEW EVENT: Friday, Jul. 07 12:30 PM Virginia Governor Glenn Youngkin hosts a Parents Matter conversation

Location: Salem Public Library, 28 E Main St, Salem, VA

Weblinks: http://www.virginia.gov/Government

Contacts: Macaulay Porter, Office of Virginia Governor, Macaulay.Porter@governor.virginia.gov

——————–

NEW EVENT: Friday, Jul. 07 – Saturday, Jul. 08 Library of Virginia hosts ‘A Celebration of Virginia Folklife’

Location: Library of Virginia, 800 E Broad St, Richmond, VA

Weblinks: http://www.lva.virginia.gov/, https://twitter.com/LibraryofVA

Contacts: Angela Flagg, Library of Virginia, angela.flagg@lva.virginia.gov, 1 804 692 3653

