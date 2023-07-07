Associated Press Virginia Daybook for Friday, Jul. 07.
——————–
NEW EVENT: Friday, Jul. 07 10:00 AM Virginia College Partnership Laboratory School Committee meeting
Location: James Monroe Building, 101 N 14th St, Richmond, VA
Weblinks: http://www.doe.virginia.gov/
Contacts: Virginia Department of Education , vdoe@public.govdelivery.com
——————–
NEW EVENT: Friday, Jul. 07 10:30 AM Fairfax County Police Chief Kevin Davis announces the arrest of sexual assault suspect
Location: Fairfax County Public Safety Headquarters, 12099 Government Center Pkwy, Fairfax, VA
Weblinks: http://www.fairfaxcounty.gov/police/, https://twitter.com/fairfaxpolice
Contacts: Fairfax County Police Department, fcpdmedia@fairfaxcounty.gov
——————–
NEW EVENT: Friday, Jul. 07 12:30 PM Virginia Governor Glenn Youngkin hosts a Parents Matter conversation
Location: Salem Public Library, 28 E Main St, Salem, VA
Weblinks: http://www.virginia.gov/Government
Contacts: Macaulay Porter, Office of Virginia Governor, Macaulay.Porter@governor.virginia.gov
——————–
NEW EVENT: Friday, Jul. 07 – Saturday, Jul. 08 Library of Virginia hosts ‘A Celebration of Virginia Folklife’
Location: Library of Virginia, 800 E Broad St, Richmond, VA
Weblinks: http://www.lva.virginia.gov/, https://twitter.com/LibraryofVA
Contacts: Angela Flagg, Library of Virginia, angela.flagg@lva.virginia.gov, 1 804 692 3653
