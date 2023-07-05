Live Radio
Virginia Daybook

The Associated Press

July 5, 2023, 4:29 PM

Associated Press Virginia Daybook for Wednesday, Jul. 05.

CORPORATE DATA

Thursday, Jul. 06 General Dynamics Corp Q2 2023 Ex-dividend date 1.32000 USD

Weblinks: http://www.generaldynamics.com/, https://twitter.com/GDC4Systems

Contacts: Erin Linnihan, General Dynamics Investor Relations, elinnihan@generaldynamics.com, 1 703 876 3583

NEW EVENT: Friday, Jul. 07 10:00 AM Virginia College Partnership Laboratory School Committee meeting

Location: James Monroe Building, 101 N 14th St, Richmond, VA

Weblinks: http://www.doe.virginia.gov/

Contacts: Virginia Department of Education , vdoe@public.govdelivery.com

