Associated Press Virginia Daybook for Tuesday, Jul. 04.

UPDATED EVENT: Tuesday, Jul. 04 9:00 AM Independence Day Celebration and Naturalization Ceremony at Monticello – Independence Day Celebration and Naturalization Ceremony at Monticello – Thomas Jefferson’s plantation in Virginia

Location: Monticello, 931 Thomas Jefferson Pkwy, Charlottesville, VA

Weblinks: http://www.monticello.org, https://twitter.com/TJMonticello

Tuesday, Jul. 04 5:00 PM AT&T 4th of July Great American Picnic and Fireworks

Location: Town Point Park, Norfolk, VA

Weblinks: http://www.festevents.org, https://twitter.com/Festevents

Contacts: Jordan Lett, Norfolk Festevents, lettj@festevents.org, 1 757 441 2345

Tuesday, Jul. 04 Independence Day – Independence Day, aka 4th of July – public holiday celebrating the adoption on this date in 1776 of the Declaration of Independence, which was written primarily by Thomas Jefferson and announced the secession from the British Empire of the 13 American colonies then at war with Great Britain

Tuesday, Jul. 04 Mount Vernon marks Independence Day – An American Celebration – Mount Vernon’s annual Independence Day event * Mount Vernon is the former home of President George Washington

Location: George Washington’s Mount Vernon, 3200 Mount Vernon Hwy, Mount Vernon, VA

Weblinks: http://www.mountvernon.org, https://twitter.com/MountVernon

Contacts: Melissa Wood, Mount Vernon media relations, mwood@mountvernon.org, 1 703 799 5203, 1 703 732 5700, melissa_at_mv

