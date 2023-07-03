Associated Press Virginia Daybook for Monday, Jul. 03. The daybook is for planning purposes only and is not intended for…

Associated Press Virginia Daybook for Monday, Jul. 03.

——————–

NEW EVENT: Monday, Jul. 03 5:00 PM U.S. Army Independence Day Celebration at Fort Gregg-Adams

Location: Fort Gregg-Adams, VA

Weblinks: http://www.army.mil/, https://twitter.com/USArmy

Contacts: Jefferson Wolfe, U.S. Army, jefferson.l.wolfe.civ@army.mil

——————–

Monday, Jul. 03 Patrick Wilson celebrates 50th birthday – 50th birthday of Patrick Wilson, American actor best known for portraying demonologist Ed Warren in the ‘Conjuring’ film franchise. His further film credits include ‘Aquaman’, ‘Moonfall’, ‘The Phantom of the Opera’, ‘Hard Candy’, ‘Little Children’, ‘Watchmen’ and ‘Insidious’; while his TV credits include the HBO miniseries ‘Angels in America’, ‘A Gifted Man’ and ‘Fargo’. He is also known for his work on the stage including his Tony Award-nominated performances in ‘The Full Monty’ and ‘Oklahoma!’. He is married to Polish-American actress Dagmara Dominczyk with whom he has two sons

Weblinks: https://twitter.com/patrickwilson73

——————–

CORPORATE DATA

——————–

Monday, Jul. 03 NewMarket Corp Q2 2023 Dividend payment date 2.25000 USD

Weblinks: http://www.newmarket.com/News/Pages/Default.aspx

Contacts: David A. Fiorenza, NewMarket Corporation Investor Relations, investorrelations@newmarket.com, 1 804 788 5555

——————–

——————–

UPDATED EVENT: Tuesday, Jul. 04 9:00 AM Independence Day Celebration and Naturalization Ceremony at Monticello – Independence Day Celebration and Naturalization Ceremony at Monticello – Thomas Jefferson’s plantation in Virginia

Location: Monticello, 931 Thomas Jefferson Pkwy, Charlottesville, VA

Weblinks: http://www.monticello.org, https://twitter.com/TJMonticello

——————–

Tuesday, Jul. 04 5:00 PM AT&T 4th of July Great American Picnic and Fireworks

Location: Town Point Park, Norfolk, VA

Weblinks: http://www.festevents.org, https://twitter.com/Festevents

Contacts: Jordan Lett, Norfolk Festevents, lettj@festevents.org, 1 757 441 2345

——————–

Tuesday, Jul. 04 Independence Day – Independence Day, aka 4th of July – public holiday celebrating the adoption on this date in 1776 of the Declaration of Independence, which was written primarily by Thomas Jefferson and announced the secession from the British Empire of the 13 American colonies then at war with Great Britain

——————–

Tuesday, Jul. 04 Mount Vernon marks Independence Day – An American Celebration – Mount Vernon’s annual Independence Day event * Mount Vernon is the former home of President George Washington

Location: George Washington’s Mount Vernon, 3200 Mount Vernon Hwy, Mount Vernon, VA

Weblinks: http://www.mountvernon.org, https://twitter.com/MountVernon

Contacts: Melissa Wood, Mount Vernon media relations, mwood@mountvernon.org, 1 703 799 5203, 1 703 732 5700, melissa_at_mv

