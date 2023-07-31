Associated Press Virginia Daybook for Monday, Jul. 31. The daybook is for planning purposes only and is not intended for…

Associated Press Virginia Daybook for Monday, Jul. 31.

The daybook is for planning purposes only and is not intended for publication or broadcast. You should verify any event you plan to cover.

Please keep the AP in mind when news develops.

To see your Daybooks and events for Virginia and other States up to 12 months ahead, speak to your bureau or sales rep about access to AP Planner, or visit http://applanner.com.

——————–

CORPORATE DATA

——————–

Monday, Jul. 31 AvalonBay Communities Q2 2023 Results AMC

Weblinks: http://investors.avalonbay.com/event, https://twitter.com/AvalonBay

Contacts: Jason Reilley, AvalonBay Investor Relations, ir@avalonbay.com, 1 703 317 4681

——————–

Monday, Jul. 31 AES Corporation Q3 2023 Ex-dividend date 0.16000 USD

Weblinks: http://www.aes.com/investors/presentations-and-webcasts/default.aspx?LanguageId=1

Contacts: Kristina Lund, AES Corp Investor Relations, kristina.lund@aes.com, 1 703 682 6676

——————–

——————–

UPDATED EVENT: Tuesday, Aug. 01 8:31 PM Northrop Grumman launches 20th commercial resupply mission to ISS – Northrop Grumman NG-19 ‘SS Laurel Clark’ flight to the International Space Station – the company’s 20th commercial resupply mission to the ISS – launches aboard an Antares rocket, delivering several tons of cargo and supplies, including new research projects and a memory card containing creative works from students around the world

Location: Mid-Atlantic Regional Spaceport, Wallops Flight Facility, VA

Weblinks: http://www.nasa.gov, https://twitter.com/NASA

Contacts: Joshua Finch, NASA, joshua.a.finch@nasa.gov, 1 202 358 1100

Both U.S. and international media may apply for credentials to cover the prelaunch and launch activities at Wallops. The application deadline for U.S. citizens is 3:00 PM, Wednesday, July 26. International media without U.S. citizenship must apply by 3:00 PM Tuesday, July 18. Media must RSVP to Amy Barra at: amy.l.barra@nasa.gov. NASA’s media accreditation media accreditation policy is available online.

——————–

UPDATED EVENT: Tuesday, Aug. 01 Altria Group Q2 2023 earnings – Altria Group Q2 2023 earnings, for one of the world’s largest tobacco corporations – parent company of firms including Philip Morris USA

Weblinks: http://www.altria.com/, https://twitter.com/AltriaNews

Contacts: Altria, 1 804 484 8897

——————–

NEW EVENT: Tuesday, Aug. 01 – Thursday, Aug. 03 National Association of Attorneys General Eastern Region Meeting – National Association of Attorneys General Eastern Region Meeting. Day one hosted by the Attorney General Alliance at Foxwoods, 350 Trolley Line Blvd, Ledyard; days two and three hosted by NAAG at Mohegan Sun, 1 Mohegan Sun Blvd, Uncasville

Weblinks: http://www.naag.org/, https://twitter.com/NatlAssnAttysGn

Contacts: , NAAG press, , 1 202 326 6027,

——————–

CORPORATE DATA

——————–

Tuesday, Aug. 01 9:00 AM Altria Group Inc Q2 2023 Earnings Conference Call / Webcast

Weblinks: http://investor.altria.com/Investor-Calendar/Index?KeyGenPage=1073753544, https://twitter.com/AltriaNews

Contacts: Daniel Murphy, Altria Group Inc, 1 804 484 8222

——————–

Tuesday, Aug. 01 1:00 PM AvalonBay Communities Q2 2023 Earnings Conference Call / Webcast

Weblinks: http://investors.avalonbay.com/event, https://twitter.com/AvalonBay

Contacts: Jason Reilley, AvalonBay Investor Relations, ir@avalonbay.com, 1 703 317 4681

——————–

Tuesday, Aug. 01 Altria Group Inc Q2 2023 Results BMO

Weblinks: http://www.altria.com/investors/02_xx_calendarofevents.asp, https://twitter.com/AltriaNews

Contacts: Daniel Murphy, Altria Group Inc, 1 804 484 8222

——————–

——————–

Wednesday, Aug. 02 – Thursday, Aug. 03 National Institute of Standards and Technology Advisory Committee on Earthquake Hazards Reduction meeting

Location: NSF, 2415 Eisenhower Ave, Alexandria, VA

Weblinks: https://www.federalregister.gov/d/2023-14963, https://twitter.com/NIST

Contacts: NIST, inquiries@nist.gov, 1 301 975 6478

——————–

CORPORATE DATA

——————–

Wednesday, Aug. 02 5:00 PM DXC Technology Co Q1 2024 Earnings Conference Call / Webcast

Weblinks: http://www.dxc.technology/investor_relations, https://twitter.com/DXCTechnology

Contacts: Jonathan Ford, DXC Technology Vice-President, Investor Relations, Investor.Relations@dxc.com, 1 703 245 9700

——————–

UPDATED EVENT: Wednesday, Aug. 02 Markel Corp Q2 2023 Results AMC

Weblinks: https://www.markelcorp.com/about-markel/investor-relations

Contacts: Bruce Kay, Markel Corp Investor Relations, information@markelcorp.com, 1 804 747 0136

Copyright © 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.