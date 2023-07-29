Associated Press Virginia Daybook for Saturday, Jul. 29. The daybook is for planning purposes only and is not intended for…

Associated Press Virginia Daybook for Saturday, Jul. 29.

NEW EVENT: Saturday, Jul. 29 12:00 PM City of Newport News hosts World Arts Celebration

Location: Victory Landing Park, 50 26th St, Newport News, VA

Weblinks: http://www.nnva.gov, https://twitter.com/CityofNN

Contacts: Sarah Bowman , City of Newport News, bowmanss@nnva.gov, 1 757 846 7594

Saturday, Jul. 29 – Sunday, Jul. 30 The D.C. Big Flea Market & Antique Show – The D.C. Big Flea Market & Antique Show, with over 700 booths

Location: Dulles Expo Center, 4320 Chantilly Shopping Center, Chantilly, VA

Weblinks: http://www.thebigfleamarket.com/, https://twitter.com/BigFleaMarket

Contacts: Big Flea Market, info@damorepromotions.com, 1 757 430 4735

Sunday, Jul. 30 3:00 PM NASCAR Cup Series race: Cook Out 400

Location: Richmond Raceway, 600 E Laburnum Ave, Richmond, VA

Weblinks: http://www.nascar.com, https://twitter.com/NASCAR

Contacts: NASCAR, 1 386 453 8693

Sunday, Jul. 30 – Thursday, Aug. 03 NCWM Annual Meeting – National Conference on Weights and Measures Annual Meeting

Location: Norfolk Waterside Marriott, 235 E Main St, Norfolk, VA

Weblinks: http://www.ncwm.net/, https://twitter.com/WeightsMeasures

Contacts: NCWM, info@ncwm.net, 1 402 434 4880

CORPORATE DATA

Monday, Jul. 31 AvalonBay Communities Q2 2023 Results AMC

Weblinks: http://investors.avalonbay.com/event, https://twitter.com/AvalonBay

Contacts: Jason Reilley, AvalonBay Investor Relations, ir@avalonbay.com, 1 703 317 4681

Monday, Jul. 31 AES Corporation Q3 2023 Ex-dividend date 0.16000 USD

Weblinks: http://www.aes.com/investors/presentations-and-webcasts/default.aspx?LanguageId=1

Contacts: Kristina Lund, AES Corp Investor Relations, kristina.lund@aes.com, 1 703 682 6676

