Virginia Daybook

NEW EVENT: Friday, Jul. 28 2:00 PM Virginia Beach Mayor Bobby Dyer holds ground breaking ceremony for Bow Creek Stormwater Park project

Location: 3427 Club House Rd, Virginia Beach, VA

Weblinks: https://www.vbgov.com/Pages/default.aspx

Contacts: Ian Everett, City of Virginia Beach, ieverett@vbgov.com

CORPORATE DATA

Friday, Jul. 28 8:00 AM Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Corp Q1 2024 Earnings Conference Call / Webcast

Weblinks: http://www.boozallen.com/media-center/press-releases, https://twitter.com/BoozAllen

Contacts: James Fisher, Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Investor Relations, Fisher_James_W@bah.com, 1 703 377 7595

Friday, Jul. 28 Advance Auto Parts Inc Q2 2023 Dividend payment date 0.25000 USD

Weblinks: http://www.advanceautoparts.com/, https://twitter.com/aapdeals

Contacts: Advance Auto Parts, 1 540 589 8102

Friday, Jul. 28 Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Corp Q1 2024 Results BMO

Weblinks: http://www.boozallen.com/media-center/press-releases, https://twitter.com/BoozAllen

Contacts: Carrie Lake, Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Corp, lake_carrie@bah.com, 1 703 377 7785

NEW EVENT: Saturday, Jul. 29 12:00 PM City of Newport News hosts World Arts Celebration

Location: Victory Landing Park, 50 26th St, Newport News, VA

Weblinks: http://www.nnva.gov, https://twitter.com/CityofNN

Contacts: Sarah Bowman , City of Newport News, bowmanss@nnva.gov, 1 757 846 7594

Saturday, Jul. 29 – Sunday, Jul. 30 The D.C. Big Flea Market & Antique Show – The D.C. Big Flea Market & Antique Show, with over 700 booths

Location: Dulles Expo Center, 4320 Chantilly Shopping Center, Chantilly, VA

Weblinks: http://www.thebigfleamarket.com/, https://twitter.com/BigFleaMarket

Contacts: Big Flea Market, info@damorepromotions.com, 1 757 430 4735

Sunday, Jul. 30 3:00 PM NASCAR Cup Series race: Cook Out 400

Location: Richmond Raceway, 600 E Laburnum Ave, Richmond, VA

Weblinks: http://www.nascar.com, https://twitter.com/NASCAR

Contacts: NASCAR, 1 386 453 8693

Sunday, Jul. 30 – Thursday, Aug. 03 NCWM Annual Meeting – National Conference on Weights and Measures Annual Meeting

Location: Norfolk Waterside Marriott, 235 E Main St, Norfolk, VA

Weblinks: http://www.ncwm.net/, https://twitter.com/WeightsMeasures

Contacts: NCWM, info@ncwm.net, 1 402 434 4880

