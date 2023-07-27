Associated Press Virginia Daybook for Thursday, Jul. 27. The daybook is for planning purposes only and is not intended for…

NEW EVENT: Thursday, Jul. 27 9:00 AM DHS Secretary Mayorkas and Dem Rep. Bennie Thompson announce TSA pay improvements – Secretary of Homeland Security Alejandro Mayorkas, Democratic Rep. Bennie Thompson, and Transportation Security Administration (TSA) Administrator David Pekoske announce pay improvements for the Transportation Security Administration

Location: 2400 Ronald Reagan Washington National Airport Access Rd, Arlington, VA

Weblinks: http://www.dhs.gov, https://twitter.com/DHSgov

Contacts: U.S. Department of Homeland Security, mediainquiry@hq.dhs.gov, 1 202 282 8010

NEW EVENT: Thursday, Jul. 27 9:00 AM GOP Rep. Morgan Griffith’s staff hold office hours – Republican Rep. Morgan Griffith’s staff hold traveling office hours, in Bedford County, VA (9:00 AM EDT), and Franklin County, VA (12:00 PM EDT)

Weblinks: http://morgangriffith.house.gov/, https://twitter.com/RepMGriffith

Contacts: Mollie Timmons, Office of Rep. Morgan Griffith, mollie.timmons@mail.house.gov, 1 202 225 3861

UPDATED EVENT: Thursday, Jul. 27 10:15 AM House Natural Resources subcommittee legislative hearing – Water, Wildlife and Fisheries Subcommittee legislative hearing, with testimony from bipartisan Reps. Rob Wittman, Amata Radewagen, John Curtis, Lauren Boebert, Paul Tonko, John Rose, and Jared Huffman]; National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration Deputy Assistant Secretary for International Fisheries Dr Kelly Kryc; U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service Deputy Director for Program Management and Policy Stephen Guertin; American Tunaboat Association Executive Director William Gibbons-Fly; Afishianado Charters Captain Jack Graham; Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission Division of Marine Fisheries Management Director Jessica McCawley; Central Utah Water Conservancy District General Manager Gene Shawcroft; Southwestern Water Conservation District General Manager Steve Wolff; National Cattlemen’s Beef Association Property Rights and Environmental Management Committee Chair Charlie Besher; Galveston Bay Foundation Donor Relations Manager Genevieve Genest; and Quillback Consulting’s Seth Atkinson

Location: Rm 1334, Longworth House Office Building, Washington, DC

Weblinks: http://naturalresources.house.gov, https://twitter.com/NatResources

Contacts: Rebekah Hoshiko, House Committee on Natural Resources Republicans, rebekah.hoshiko@mail.house.gov, 1 202 225 2761

NEW EVENT: Thursday, Jul. 27 1:00 PM Virginia Gov. Youngkin’s public schedule – Virginia Governor Glenn Youngkin and First Lady Suzanne Youngkin presents the Spirit of Virginia Award to the Virginia Space Flight Academy, 34200 Fulton St, Wallops Island (1:00 PM EDT) and attends the 2023 Annual Chincoteague Volunteer Firemen’s Carnival, 3648 Main St, Chincoteague (7:50 PM EDT)

Location: 411 E Franklin St, Richmond, VA

Weblinks: http://www.virginia.gov/Government

Contacts: Macaulay Porter, Office of Virginia Governor, Macaulay.Porter@governor.virginia.gov

NEW EVENT: Thursday, Jul. 27 1:00 PM Democratic Sen. Mark Warner holds Virginia media availability

Location: U.S. Capitol Senate Media Center, First St SE, Washington, DC

Weblinks: http://warner.senate.gov/public/, https://twitter.com/MarkWarner

Contacts: Laura Dacy, Office of Sen. Mark Warner, Laura_Dacy@warner.senate.gov, 1 202 228 6884

NEW EVENT: Thursday, Jul. 27 4:00 PM Richmond City Charter Review Commission meeting

Location: 900 E Broad St, Richmond, VA

Weblinks: http://www.richmondgov.com/, https://twitter.com/CityRichmondVA

Contacts: Steve Skinner, Richmond City Council Chief of Staff Office, steven.skinner@richmondgov.com, 1 804 646 6052

Thursday, Jul. 27 Norfolk Southern Corporation Q2 2023 earnings – Norfolk Southern Corporation Q2 2023 earnings, for the holding company for the Norfolk Southern Railway railroad system

Weblinks: http://www.nscorp.com/, https://twitter.com/nscorp

Contacts: Norfolk Southern press, media.relations@nscorp.com, 1 404 420 4444

CORPORATE DATA

Thursday, Jul. 27 8:45 AM Norfolk Southern Corp Q2 2023 Earnings Conference Call / Webcast

Weblinks: http://www.nscorp.com/nscportal/nscorp/Investors/;jsessionid=FFGZHPfdvJlTvHmBYs7w81XLn3GmJQn2wvVSnPZKw21WNQPzLvjX!150397116, https://twitter.com/nscorp

Contacts: Katie Cook, Norfolk Southern Corp, InvestorRelations@nscorp.com, 1 757 629 2861

Thursday, Jul. 27 9:00 AM Northrop Grumman Corp Q2 2023 Earnings Conference Call / Webcast

Weblinks: http://investor.northropgrumman.com/events-and-presentations/upcoming-events, https://twitter.com/northropgrumman

Contacts: Steve Movius, Northrop Grumman Corp Investor Relations, steve.movius@ngc.com, 1 703 280 4575

Thursday, Jul. 27 3:00 PM NewMarket Corp Q2 2023 Earnings Conference Call / Webcast

Weblinks: http://www.newmarket.com/News/Pages/Default.aspx

Contacts: David A. Fiorenza, NewMarket Corporation Investor Relations, investorrelations@newmarket.com, 1 804 788 5555

Thursday, Jul. 27 4:30 PM VeriSign Inc Q2 2023 Earnings Conference Call / Webcast

Weblinks: https://investor.verisign.com/events.cfm, https://twitter.com/VERISIGN

Contacts: Miranda Weeks, VeriSign investor relations, mweeks@verisign.com, 1 800 922 4917

Thursday, Jul. 27 Norfolk Southern Corp Q2 2023 Results BMO

Weblinks: http://www.nscorp.com/nscportal/nscorp/Investors/;jsessionid=FFGZHPfdvJlTvHmBYs7w81XLn3GmJQn2wvVSnPZKw21WNQPzLvjX!150397116, https://twitter.com/nscorp

Contacts: Katie Cook, Norfolk Southern Corp, InvestorRelations@nscorp.com, 1 757 629 2861

Thursday, Jul. 27 VeriSign Inc Q2 2023 Results AMC

Weblinks: https://investor.verisign.com/events.cfm, https://twitter.com/VERISIGN

Contacts: Miranda Weeks, VeriSign investor relations, mweeks@verisign.com, 1 800 922 4917

Friday, Jul. 28 8:00 AM Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Corp Q1 2024 Earnings Conference Call / Webcast

Weblinks: http://www.boozallen.com/media-center/press-releases, https://twitter.com/BoozAllen

Contacts: James Fisher, Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Investor Relations, Fisher_James_W@bah.com, 1 703 377 7595

——————–

Friday, Jul. 28 Advance Auto Parts Inc Q2 2023 Dividend payment date 0.25000 USD

Weblinks: http://www.advanceautoparts.com/, https://twitter.com/aapdeals

Contacts: Advance Auto Parts, 1 540 589 8102

——————–

Friday, Jul. 28 Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Corp Q1 2024 Results BMO

Weblinks: http://www.boozallen.com/media-center/press-releases, https://twitter.com/BoozAllen

Contacts: Carrie Lake, Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Corp, lake_carrie@bah.com, 1 703 377 7785

——————–

Saturday, Jul. 29 – Sunday, Jul. 30 The D.C. Big Flea Market & Antique Show – The D.C. Big Flea Market & Antique Show, with over 700 booths

Location: Dulles Expo Center, 4320 Chantilly Shopping Center, Chantilly, VA

Weblinks: http://www.thebigfleamarket.com/, https://twitter.com/BigFleaMarket

Contacts: Big Flea Market, info@damorepromotions.com, 1 757 430 4735

