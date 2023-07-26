Associated Press Virginia Daybook for Wednesday, Jul. 26. The daybook is for planning purposes only and is not intended for…

Associated Press Virginia Daybook for Wednesday, Jul. 26.

——————–

NEW EVENT: Wednesday, Jul. 26 10:00 AM Virginia Beach City Council RAC G.R.E.E.N. Committee meeting

Location: City of Virginia Beach Convention & Visitors Bureau, 2101 Parks Ave #500, Virginia Beach, VA

Weblinks: https://www.vbgov.com/Pages/default.aspx

Contacts: City of Virginia Beach communications, news@vbgov.com, 1 757 385 4679

——————–

NEW EVENT: Wednesday, Jul. 26 6:00 PM Chesterfield County Board of Supervisors meeting

Location: Public Meeting Room, 10001 Iron Bridge Rd, Chesterfield, VA

Weblinks: http://www.chesterfield.gov, https://twitter.com/chesterfieldva

Contacts: Brad Franklin, Chesterfield County, FranklinB@chesterfield.gov, 804-717-6802

——————–

NEW EVENT: Wednesday, Jul. 26 6:00 PM Loudoun County Board of Supervisors hosts special hearing on draft zoning ordinance

Location: Loudoun County Government Center, 1 Harrison St SE, Leesburg, VA

Weblinks: https://www.loudoun.gov/, https://twitter.com/loudouncogovt

Contacts: Glen Barbour, Loudoun County, Glen.Barbour@loudoun.gov, 1 703 771 5086

——————–

——————–

Wednesday, Jul. 26 8:00 AM Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Corp Full year 2023 AGM Webcast

Weblinks: http://www.boozallen.com/media-center/press-releases, https://twitter.com/BoozAllen

Contacts: Carrie Lake, Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Corp Press, lake_carrie@bah.com, 1 703 377 7785

——————–

Wednesday, Jul. 26 9:00 AM General Dynamics Corp Q2 2023 Earnings Conference Call / Webcast

Weblinks: http://www.generaldynamics.com/, https://twitter.com/GDC4Systems

Contacts: Erin Linnihan, General Dynamics Investor Relations, elinnihan@generaldynamics.com, 1 703 876 3583

——————–

Wednesday, Jul. 26 General Dynamics Corp Q2 2023 Results BMO

Weblinks: http://www.generaldynamics.com/, https://twitter.com/GDC4Systems

Contacts: Erin Linnihan, General Dynamics Investor Relations, elinnihan@generaldynamics.com, 1 703 876 3583

——————–

Wednesday, Jul. 26 NewMarket Corp Q2 2023 Results AMC

Weblinks: http://www.newmarket.com/News/Pages/Default.aspx

Contacts: David A. Fiorenza, NewMarket Corporation Investor Relations, investorrelations@newmarket.com, 1 804 788 5555

——————–

——————–

Thursday, Jul. 27 Norfolk Southern Corporation Q2 2023 earnings – Norfolk Southern Corporation Q2 2023 earnings, for the holding company for the Norfolk Southern Railway railroad system

Weblinks: http://www.nscorp.com/, https://twitter.com/nscorp

Contacts: Norfolk Southern press, media.relations@nscorp.com, 1 404 420 4444

——————–

——————–

Thursday, Jul. 27 8:45 AM Norfolk Southern Corp Q2 2023 Earnings Conference Call / Webcast

Weblinks: http://www.nscorp.com/nscportal/nscorp/Investors/;jsessionid=FFGZHPfdvJlTvHmBYs7w81XLn3GmJQn2wvVSnPZKw21WNQPzLvjX!150397116, https://twitter.com/nscorp

Contacts: Katie Cook, Norfolk Southern Corp, InvestorRelations@nscorp.com, 1 757 629 2861

——————–

Thursday, Jul. 27 9:00 AM Northrop Grumman Corp Q2 2023 Earnings Conference Call / Webcast

Weblinks: http://investor.northropgrumman.com/events-and-presentations/upcoming-events, https://twitter.com/northropgrumman

Contacts: Steve Movius, Northrop Grumman Corp Investor Relations, steve.movius@ngc.com, 1 703 280 4575

——————–

Thursday, Jul. 27 3:00 PM NewMarket Corp Q2 2023 Earnings Conference Call / Webcast

Weblinks: http://www.newmarket.com/News/Pages/Default.aspx

Contacts: David A. Fiorenza, NewMarket Corporation Investor Relations, investorrelations@newmarket.com, 1 804 788 5555

——————–

Thursday, Jul. 27 4:30 PM VeriSign Inc Q2 2023 Earnings Conference Call / Webcast

Weblinks: https://investor.verisign.com/events.cfm, https://twitter.com/VERISIGN

Contacts: Miranda Weeks, VeriSign investor relations, mweeks@verisign.com, 1 800 922 4917

——————–

Thursday, Jul. 27 Norfolk Southern Corp Q2 2023 Results BMO

Weblinks: http://www.nscorp.com/nscportal/nscorp/Investors/;jsessionid=FFGZHPfdvJlTvHmBYs7w81XLn3GmJQn2wvVSnPZKw21WNQPzLvjX!150397116, https://twitter.com/nscorp

Contacts: Katie Cook, Norfolk Southern Corp, InvestorRelations@nscorp.com, 1 757 629 2861

——————–

Thursday, Jul. 27 VeriSign Inc Q2 2023 Results AMC

Weblinks: https://investor.verisign.com/events.cfm, https://twitter.com/VERISIGN

Contacts: Miranda Weeks, VeriSign investor relations, mweeks@verisign.com, 1 800 922 4917

——————–

——————–

Friday, Jul. 28 8:00 AM Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Corp Q1 2024 Earnings Conference Call / Webcast

Weblinks: http://www.boozallen.com/media-center/press-releases, https://twitter.com/BoozAllen

Contacts: James Fisher, Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Investor Relations, Fisher_James_W@bah.com, 1 703 377 7595

——————–

Friday, Jul. 28 Advance Auto Parts Inc Q2 2023 Dividend payment date 0.25000 USD

Weblinks: http://www.advanceautoparts.com/, https://twitter.com/aapdeals

Contacts: Advance Auto Parts, 1 540 589 8102

——————–

Friday, Jul. 28 Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Corp Q1 2024 Results BMO

Weblinks: http://www.boozallen.com/media-center/press-releases, https://twitter.com/BoozAllen

Contacts: Carrie Lake, Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Corp Press, lake_carrie@bah.com, 1 703 377 7785

