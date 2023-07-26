Associated Press Virginia Daybook for Wednesday, Jul. 26.
——————–
NEW EVENT: Wednesday, Jul. 26 10:00 AM Virginia Beach City Council RAC G.R.E.E.N. Committee meeting
Location: City of Virginia Beach Convention & Visitors Bureau, 2101 Parks Ave #500, Virginia Beach, VA
Weblinks: https://www.vbgov.com/Pages/default.aspx
Contacts: City of Virginia Beach communications, news@vbgov.com, 1 757 385 4679
——————–
NEW EVENT: Wednesday, Jul. 26 6:00 PM Chesterfield County Board of Supervisors meeting
Location: Public Meeting Room, 10001 Iron Bridge Rd, Chesterfield, VA
Weblinks: http://www.chesterfield.gov, https://twitter.com/chesterfieldva
Contacts: Brad Franklin, Chesterfield County, FranklinB@chesterfield.gov, 804-717-6802
——————–
NEW EVENT: Wednesday, Jul. 26 6:00 PM Loudoun County Board of Supervisors hosts special hearing on draft zoning ordinance
Location: Loudoun County Government Center, 1 Harrison St SE, Leesburg, VA
Weblinks: https://www.loudoun.gov/, https://twitter.com/loudouncogovt
Contacts: Glen Barbour, Loudoun County, Glen.Barbour@loudoun.gov, 1 703 771 5086
——————–
CORPORATE DATA
——————–
Wednesday, Jul. 26 8:00 AM Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Corp Full year 2023 AGM Webcast
Weblinks: http://www.boozallen.com/media-center/press-releases, https://twitter.com/BoozAllen
Contacts: Carrie Lake, Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Corp Press, lake_carrie@bah.com, 1 703 377 7785
——————–
Wednesday, Jul. 26 9:00 AM General Dynamics Corp Q2 2023 Earnings Conference Call / Webcast
Weblinks: http://www.generaldynamics.com/, https://twitter.com/GDC4Systems
Contacts: Erin Linnihan, General Dynamics Investor Relations, elinnihan@generaldynamics.com, 1 703 876 3583
——————–
Wednesday, Jul. 26 General Dynamics Corp Q2 2023 Results BMO
Weblinks: http://www.generaldynamics.com/, https://twitter.com/GDC4Systems
Contacts: Erin Linnihan, General Dynamics Investor Relations, elinnihan@generaldynamics.com, 1 703 876 3583
——————–
Wednesday, Jul. 26 NewMarket Corp Q2 2023 Results AMC
Weblinks: http://www.newmarket.com/News/Pages/Default.aspx
Contacts: David A. Fiorenza, NewMarket Corporation Investor Relations, investorrelations@newmarket.com, 1 804 788 5555
——————–
——————–
Thursday, Jul. 27 Norfolk Southern Corporation Q2 2023 earnings – Norfolk Southern Corporation Q2 2023 earnings, for the holding company for the Norfolk Southern Railway railroad system
Weblinks: http://www.nscorp.com/, https://twitter.com/nscorp
Contacts: Norfolk Southern press, media.relations@nscorp.com, 1 404 420 4444
——————–
CORPORATE DATA
——————–
Thursday, Jul. 27 8:45 AM Norfolk Southern Corp Q2 2023 Earnings Conference Call / Webcast
Weblinks: http://www.nscorp.com/nscportal/nscorp/Investors/;jsessionid=FFGZHPfdvJlTvHmBYs7w81XLn3GmJQn2wvVSnPZKw21WNQPzLvjX!150397116, https://twitter.com/nscorp
Contacts: Katie Cook, Norfolk Southern Corp, InvestorRelations@nscorp.com, 1 757 629 2861
——————–
Thursday, Jul. 27 9:00 AM Northrop Grumman Corp Q2 2023 Earnings Conference Call / Webcast
Weblinks: http://investor.northropgrumman.com/events-and-presentations/upcoming-events, https://twitter.com/northropgrumman
Contacts: Steve Movius, Northrop Grumman Corp Investor Relations, steve.movius@ngc.com, 1 703 280 4575
——————–
Thursday, Jul. 27 3:00 PM NewMarket Corp Q2 2023 Earnings Conference Call / Webcast
Weblinks: http://www.newmarket.com/News/Pages/Default.aspx
Contacts: David A. Fiorenza, NewMarket Corporation Investor Relations, investorrelations@newmarket.com, 1 804 788 5555
——————–
Thursday, Jul. 27 4:30 PM VeriSign Inc Q2 2023 Earnings Conference Call / Webcast
Weblinks: https://investor.verisign.com/events.cfm, https://twitter.com/VERISIGN
Contacts: Miranda Weeks, VeriSign investor relations, mweeks@verisign.com, 1 800 922 4917
——————–
Thursday, Jul. 27 Norfolk Southern Corp Q2 2023 Results BMO
Weblinks: http://www.nscorp.com/nscportal/nscorp/Investors/;jsessionid=FFGZHPfdvJlTvHmBYs7w81XLn3GmJQn2wvVSnPZKw21WNQPzLvjX!150397116, https://twitter.com/nscorp
Contacts: Katie Cook, Norfolk Southern Corp, InvestorRelations@nscorp.com, 1 757 629 2861
——————–
Thursday, Jul. 27 VeriSign Inc Q2 2023 Results AMC
Weblinks: https://investor.verisign.com/events.cfm, https://twitter.com/VERISIGN
Contacts: Miranda Weeks, VeriSign investor relations, mweeks@verisign.com, 1 800 922 4917
——————–
——————–
Friday, Jul. 28 8:00 AM Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Corp Q1 2024 Earnings Conference Call / Webcast
Weblinks: http://www.boozallen.com/media-center/press-releases, https://twitter.com/BoozAllen
Contacts: James Fisher, Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Investor Relations, Fisher_James_W@bah.com, 1 703 377 7595
——————–
Friday, Jul. 28 Advance Auto Parts Inc Q2 2023 Dividend payment date 0.25000 USD
Weblinks: http://www.advanceautoparts.com/, https://twitter.com/aapdeals
Contacts: Advance Auto Parts, 1 540 589 8102
——————–
Friday, Jul. 28 Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Corp Q1 2024 Results BMO
Weblinks: http://www.boozallen.com/media-center/press-releases, https://twitter.com/BoozAllen
Contacts: Carrie Lake, Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Corp Press, lake_carrie@bah.com, 1 703 377 7785
