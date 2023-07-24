Associated Press Virginia Daybook for Monday, Jul. 24.
——————–
Monday, Jul. 24 6:00 PM Richmond City Council meeting
Location: City of Richmond Virginia (City Hall), 900 E Broad St, Richmond, VA
Weblinks: http://www.richmondgov.com/, https://twitter.com/CityRichmondVA
Contacts: Steve Skinner, Richmond City Council Chief of Staff Office, steven.skinner@richmondgov.com, 1 804 646 6052
——————–
NEW EVENT: Monday, Jul. 24 6:30 PM Republican Rep. Bob Good speaks at Lynchburg Republican City Committee meeting
Location: Love & Truth Community Church, 3135 Fort Ave, Lynchburg, VA
Weblinks: https://www.lynchburgrepublicanparty.com/
Contacts: Lynchburg Republican Party, LynchburgRepublicanCC@gmail.com
——————–
Monday, Jul. 24 – Friday, Jul. 28 American Medical Technologists Annual Meeting
Location: Norfolk Waterside Marriott, 235 E Main St, Norfolk, VA
Weblinks: http://www.americanmedtech.org, https://twitter.com/americanmedtech
Contacts: AMT, mail@americanmedtech.org, 1 847 823 5169
——————–
——————–
Tuesday, Jul. 25 10:00 AM Richmond Fed Business Activity Survey
Weblinks: http://www.richmondfed.org, https://twitter.com/RichmondFed
Contacts: FRB Richmond Research Department Regional Economics Division, 1 804 697 4490
——————–
NEW EVENT: Tuesday, Jul. 25 – Saturday, Jul. 29 Loudoun County Fair
Location: Loudoun County Fairground, 17558 Dry Mill Rd, Leesburg, VA
Weblinks: https://www.loudoun.gov/, https://twitter.com/loudouncogovt
Contacts: Loudoun County Office of Public Affairs and Communications, publicaffairs@loudoun.gov, 1 703 777 0113
——————–
CORPORATE DATA
——————–
Tuesday, Jul. 25 NVR Inc Q2 2023 Results BMO
Weblinks: http://phx.corporate-ir.net/phoenix.zhtml?c=78603&p=irol-IRHome, https://twitter.com/NVHomes1979
Contacts: Curt McKay, NVR Inc Investor Relations, ir@nvrinc.com, 1 703 956 4000
——————–
——————–
NEW EVENT: Wednesday, Jul. 26 6:00 PM Chesterfield County Board of Supervisors meeting
Location: Public Meeting Room, 10001 Iron Bridge Rd, Chesterfield, VA
Weblinks: http://www.chesterfield.gov, https://twitter.com/chesterfieldva
Contacts: Brad Franklin, Chesterfield County, FranklinB@chesterfield.gov, 804-717-6802
——————–
CORPORATE DATA
——————–
Wednesday, Jul. 26 8:00 AM Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Corp Full year 2023 AGM Webcast
Weblinks: http://www.boozallen.com/media-center/press-releases, https://twitter.com/BoozAllen
Contacts: Carrie Lake, Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Corp Press, lake_carrie@bah.com, 1 703 377 7785
——————–
Wednesday, Jul. 26 9:00 AM General Dynamics Corp Q2 2023 Earnings Conference Call / Webcast
Weblinks: http://www.generaldynamics.com/, https://twitter.com/GDC4Systems
Contacts: Erin Linnihan, General Dynamics Investor Relations, elinnihan@generaldynamics.com, 1 703 876 3583
——————–
Wednesday, Jul. 26 General Dynamics Corp Q2 2023 Results BMO
Weblinks: http://www.generaldynamics.com/, https://twitter.com/GDC4Systems
Contacts: Erin Linnihan, General Dynamics Investor Relations, elinnihan@generaldynamics.com, 1 703 876 3583
——————–
Wednesday, Jul. 26 NewMarket Corp Q2 2023 Results AMC
Weblinks: http://www.newmarket.com/News/Pages/Default.aspx
Contacts: David A. Fiorenza, NewMarket Corporation Investor Relations, investorrelations@newmarket.com, 1 804 788 5555
