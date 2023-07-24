Associated Press Virginia Daybook for Monday, Jul. 24. The daybook is for planning purposes only and is not intended for…

Associated Press Virginia Daybook for Monday, Jul. 24.

The daybook is for planning purposes only and is not intended for publication or broadcast. You should verify any event you plan to cover.

Please keep the AP in mind when news develops.

To see your Daybooks and events for Virginia and other States up to 12 months ahead, speak to your bureau or sales rep about access to AP Planner, or visit http://applanner.com.

——————–

Monday, Jul. 24 6:00 PM Richmond City Council meeting

Location: City of Richmond Virginia (City Hall), 900 E Broad St, Richmond, VA

Weblinks: http://www.richmondgov.com/, https://twitter.com/CityRichmondVA

Contacts: Steve Skinner, Richmond City Council Chief of Staff Office, steven.skinner@richmondgov.com, 1 804 646 6052

——————–

NEW EVENT: Monday, Jul. 24 6:30 PM Republican Rep. Bob Good speaks at Lynchburg Republican City Committee meeting

Location: Love & Truth Community Church, 3135 Fort Ave, Lynchburg, VA

Weblinks: https://www.lynchburgrepublicanparty.com/

Contacts: Lynchburg Republican Party, LynchburgRepublicanCC@gmail.com

——————–

Monday, Jul. 24 – Friday, Jul. 28 American Medical Technologists Annual Meeting

Location: Norfolk Waterside Marriott, 235 E Main St, Norfolk, VA

Weblinks: http://www.americanmedtech.org, https://twitter.com/americanmedtech

Contacts: AMT, mail@americanmedtech.org, 1 847 823 5169

——————–

——————–

Tuesday, Jul. 25 10:00 AM Richmond Fed Business Activity Survey

Weblinks: http://www.richmondfed.org, https://twitter.com/RichmondFed

Contacts: FRB Richmond Research Department Regional Economics Division, 1 804 697 4490

——————–

NEW EVENT: Tuesday, Jul. 25 – Saturday, Jul. 29 Loudoun County Fair

Location: Loudoun County Fairground, 17558 Dry Mill Rd, Leesburg, VA

Weblinks: https://www.loudoun.gov/, https://twitter.com/loudouncogovt

Contacts: Loudoun County Office of Public Affairs and Communications, publicaffairs@loudoun.gov, 1 703 777 0113

——————–

CORPORATE DATA

——————–

Tuesday, Jul. 25 NVR Inc Q2 2023 Results BMO

Weblinks: http://phx.corporate-ir.net/phoenix.zhtml?c=78603&p=irol-IRHome, https://twitter.com/NVHomes1979

Contacts: Curt McKay, NVR Inc Investor Relations, ir@nvrinc.com, 1 703 956 4000

——————–

——————–

NEW EVENT: Wednesday, Jul. 26 6:00 PM Chesterfield County Board of Supervisors meeting

Location: Public Meeting Room, 10001 Iron Bridge Rd, Chesterfield, VA

Weblinks: http://www.chesterfield.gov, https://twitter.com/chesterfieldva

Contacts: Brad Franklin, Chesterfield County, FranklinB@chesterfield.gov, 804-717-6802

——————–

CORPORATE DATA

——————–

Wednesday, Jul. 26 8:00 AM Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Corp Full year 2023 AGM Webcast

Weblinks: http://www.boozallen.com/media-center/press-releases, https://twitter.com/BoozAllen

Contacts: Carrie Lake, Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Corp Press, lake_carrie@bah.com, 1 703 377 7785

——————–

Wednesday, Jul. 26 9:00 AM General Dynamics Corp Q2 2023 Earnings Conference Call / Webcast

Weblinks: http://www.generaldynamics.com/, https://twitter.com/GDC4Systems

Contacts: Erin Linnihan, General Dynamics Investor Relations, elinnihan@generaldynamics.com, 1 703 876 3583

——————–

Wednesday, Jul. 26 General Dynamics Corp Q2 2023 Results BMO

Weblinks: http://www.generaldynamics.com/, https://twitter.com/GDC4Systems

Contacts: Erin Linnihan, General Dynamics Investor Relations, elinnihan@generaldynamics.com, 1 703 876 3583

——————–

Wednesday, Jul. 26 NewMarket Corp Q2 2023 Results AMC

Weblinks: http://www.newmarket.com/News/Pages/Default.aspx

Contacts: David A. Fiorenza, NewMarket Corporation Investor Relations, investorrelations@newmarket.com, 1 804 788 5555

Copyright © 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.