Associated Press Virginia Daybook for Saturday, Jul. 22.

The daybook is for planning purposes only and is not intended for publication or broadcast. You should verify any event you plan to cover.

——————–

NEW EVENT: Saturday, Jul. 22 1:00 PM Virginia Department of Health hosts Back to School Resource block party

Location: Hopewell St, Hopewell, VA

Weblinks: http://www.vdh.virginia.gov/

Contacts: Julie Thacker, Virginia Department of Health, Julie.Thacker@vdh.virginia.gov

——————–

NEW EVENT: Saturday, Jul. 22 2:00 PM 22nd annual Norfolk Latino Music and Food Festival

Location: Town Point Park, Norfolk, VA

Weblinks: http://www.festeventsva.org/

Contacts: Jordan Lett, Norfolk Festevents, lettj@festevents.org, 1 757 441 2345

——————–

——————–

UPDATED EVENT: Sunday, Jul. 23 – Wednesday, Jul. 26 Workshop on Transportation Law – Annual Workshop on Transportation Law, sponsored by the Transportation Research Board Legal Resources Group

Location: Omni Richmond Hotel, 100 S 12th St, Richmond, VA

Weblinks: https://trb.secure-platform.com/a/page/transportationlaw, https://twitter.com/NASEMTRB

Contacts: National Academies News Office, news@nas.edu, 1 202 334 2138

——————–

——————–

NEW EVENT: Monday, Jul. 24 6:00 PM Richmond City Council meeting

Location: City of Richmond Virginia (City Hall), 900 E Broad St, Richmond, VA

Weblinks: http://www.richmondgov.com/, https://twitter.com/CityRichmondVA

Contacts: Steve Skinner, Richmond City Council Chief of Staff Office, steven.skinner@richmondgov.com, 1 804 646 6052

——————–

Monday, Jul. 24 – Friday, Jul. 28 American Medical Technologists Annual Meeting

Location: Norfolk Waterside Marriott, 235 E Main St, Norfolk, VA

Weblinks: http://www.americanmedtech.org, https://twitter.com/americanmedtech

Contacts: AMT, mail@americanmedtech.org, 1 847 823 5169

