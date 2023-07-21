Associated Press Virginia Daybook for Friday, Jul. 21. The daybook is for planning purposes only and is not intended for…

Associated Press Virginia Daybook for Friday, Jul. 21.

NEW EVENT: Friday, Jul. 21 8:00 AM Chesterfield Chamber of Commerce hosts Building Access with Industry Partners breakfast

Location: DoubleTree by Hilton Hotel Richmond – Midlothian, 1021 Koger Center Blvd, Richmond, VA

Weblinks: https://chesterfieldchamber.com/, https://twitter.com/ChesterfieldCC

Contacts: Chesterfield Chamber of Commerce, info@chesterfieldchamber.com, 1 804 748 6364

NEW EVENT: Friday, Jul. 21 10:15 AM Virginia Governor Glenn Youngkin makes an announcement on economic growth in the Commonwealth

Location: 411 E Franklin St, Richmond, VA

Weblinks: http://www.virginia.gov/Government

Contacts: Macaulay Porter, Office of Virginia Governor, Macaulay.Porter@governor.virginia.gov

Friday, Jul. 21 – Sunday, Jul. 23 The Nation’s Gun Show

Location: Dulles Expo Center, 4320 Chantilly Shopping Center, Chantilly, VA

Weblinks: http://www.thenationsgunshow.com/

Contacts: Showmasters, info@showmastersgunshows.com, 1 540 951 1344

NEW EVENT: Saturday, Jul. 22 1:00 PM Virginia Department of Health hosts Back to School Resource block party

Location: Hopewell St, Hopewell, VA

Weblinks: http://www.vdh.virginia.gov/

Contacts: Julie Thacker, Virginia Department of Health, Julie.Thacker@vdh.virginia.gov

NEW EVENT: Saturday, Jul. 22 2:00 PM 22nd annual Norfolk Latino Music and Food Festival

Location: Town Point Park, Norfolk, VA

Weblinks: http://www.festeventsva.org/

Contacts: Jordan Lett, Norfolk Festevents, lettj@festevents.org, 1 757 441 2345

UPDATED EVENT: Sunday, Jul. 23 – Wednesday, Jul. 26 Workshop on Transportation Law – Annual Workshop on Transportation Law, sponsored by the Transportation Research Board Legal Resources Group

Location: Omni Richmond Hotel, 100 S 12th St, Richmond, VA

Weblinks: https://trb.secure-platform.com/a/page/transportationlaw, https://twitter.com/NASEMTRB

Contacts: National Academies News Office, news@nas.edu, 1 202 334 2138

