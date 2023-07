Associated Press Virginia Daybook for Wednesday, Jul. 19. The daybook is for planning purposes only and is not intended for…

Associated Press Virginia Daybook for Wednesday, Jul. 19.

NEW EVENT: Wednesday, Jul. 19 8:30 AM Virginia Governor Glenn Youngkin delivers remarks at Virginia Energy Summit

Location: Patrick Henry Building, 1111 E Broad St, Richmond, VA

Weblinks: http://www.virginia.gov/Government

Contacts: Macaulay Porter, Office of Virginia Governor, Macaulay.Porter@governor.virginia.gov

NEW EVENT: Wednesday, Jul. 19 10:00 AM Virginia Tech students and faculty volunteer to give children mandatory physicals – Virginia Tech Carilion School of Medicine students and faculty volunteer to help children without financial means receive their mandatory school physicals

Location: Bradley Free Clinic, 1240 3rd St SW, Roanoke, VA

Weblinks: http://www.unirel.vt.edu, https://twitter.com/virginia_tech

Contacts: Margaret Ashburn, Virginia Tech, mkashburn@vt.edu, 1 540 529 0814

NEW EVENT: Wednesday, Jul. 19 7:30 PM Democratic Rep. Abigail Spanberger hosts telephone town hall, focusing on issues facing veterans

Location: Virtual Event

Weblinks: https://spanberger.house.gov/, https://twitter.com/RepSpanberger

Contacts: Connor Joseph, Office of Rep. Abigail Spanberger, Connor.Joseph@mail.house.gov, 1 202 384 5425

UPDATED EVENT: Wednesday, Jul. 19 – Thursday, Jul. 20 Annual Medical Device Supplier Quality Assurance Conference

Location: Arlington, VA

Weblinks: https://www.q1productions.com/supplierqa/, https://twitter.com/q1productions

Contacts: Q1 Productions, hello@q1productions.com, 1 312 822 8100

UPDATED EVENT: Thursday, Jul. 20 11:30 AM 16th Annual North Suffolk Rotary Golf Classic

Location: Cedar Point Club, 8056 Clubhouse Dr, Suffolk, VA

Weblinks: https://www.northsuffolkrotary.com/

Contacts: Rotary Club of North Suffolk, northsuffolkrotary@gmail.com

UPDATED EVENT: Thursday, Jul. 20 Capital One Q2 2023 earnings – Capital One Financial Q2 2023 earnings, for the Virginia-based bank holding company

Weblinks: http://www.capitalone.com, https://twitter.com/CapitalOne

Contacts: Sie Soheili, Capital One, sie.soheili@capitalone.com, 1 703 720 3929

Thursday, Jul. 20 – Saturday, Jul. 22 133rd Virginia Bar Association Summer Meeting

Location: The Omni Homestead Resort, 1766 Homestead Dr, Hot Springs, VA

Weblinks: http://www.vba.org, https://twitter.com/VABarAssn

Contacts: Virginia Bar Association, thevba@vba.org, 1 804 644 0041

CORPORATE DATA

UPDATED EVENT: Thursday, Jul. 20 5:00 PM Capital One Financial Corp Q2 2023 Earnings Conference Call / Webcast

Weblinks: http://phx.corporate-ir.net/phoenix.zhtml?c=70667&p=irol-irhome, https://twitter.com/CapitalOne

Contacts: Jeff Norris, Capital One Investor Relations, 1 703 720 2455

UPDATED EVENT: Thursday, Jul. 20 Capital One Financial Corp Q2 2023 Results AMC

Weblinks: http://phx.corporate-ir.net/phoenix.zhtml?c=70667&p=irol-irhome, https://twitter.com/CapitalOne

Contacts: Jeff Norris, Capital One Investor Relations, 1 703 720 2455

Friday, Jul. 21 – Sunday, Jul. 23 The Nation’s Gun Show

Location: Dulles Expo Center, 4320 Chantilly Shopping Center, Chantilly, VA

Weblinks: http://www.thenationsgunshow.com/

Contacts: Showmasters, info@showmastersgunshows.com, 1 540 951 1344

