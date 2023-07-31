Live Radio
Viper Energy: Q2 Earnings Snapshot

The Associated Press

July 31, 2023, 4:20 PM

MIDLAND, Texas (AP) — MIDLAND, Texas (AP) — Viper Energy Partners LP (VNOM) on Monday reported second-quarter earnings of $30.6 million.

The Midland, Texas-based company said it had net income of 42 cents per share. Earnings, adjusted for non-recurring costs, came to 47 cents per share.

The results beat Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of nine analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of 21 cents per share.

The oil and gas company posted revenue of $160.8 million in the period, also surpassing Street forecasts. Nine analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $159.6 million.

