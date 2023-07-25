Verizon: Q2 Earnings Snapshot

NEW YORK (AP) — NEW YORK (AP) — Verizon Communications Inc. (VZ) on Tuesday reported second-quarter net income of $4.65…

NEW YORK (AP) — NEW YORK (AP) — Verizon Communications Inc. (VZ) on Tuesday reported second-quarter net income of $4.65 billion.

The New York-based company said it had net income of $1.10 per share. Earnings, adjusted for severance costs and amortization costs, came to $1.21 per share.

The results topped Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of nine analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of $1.17 per share.

The largest U.S. cellphone carrier posted revenue of $32.6 billion in the period, which did not meet Street forecasts. Seven analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $33.39 billion.

Verizon expects full-year earnings in the range of $4.55 to $4.85 per share.

