Veritex Holdings: Q2 Earnings Snapshot

DALLAS (AP) — DALLAS (AP) — Veritex Holdings Inc. (VBTX) on Tuesday reported second-quarter net income of $33.7 million.

The bank, based in Dallas, said it had earnings of 62 cents per share. Earnings, adjusted for severance costs, were 64 cents per share.

The results missed Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of three analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of 78 cents per share.

The bank holding company posted revenue of $196.2 million in the period. Its revenue net of interest expense was $114.5 million, which also did not meet Street forecasts.

