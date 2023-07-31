Varonis: Q2 Earnings Snapshot

NEW YORK (AP) — NEW YORK (AP) — Varonis Systems Inc. (VRNS) on Monday reported a loss of $38.7 million…

NEW YORK (AP) — NEW YORK (AP) — Varonis Systems Inc. (VRNS) on Monday reported a loss of $38.7 million in its second quarter.

On a per-share basis, the New York-based company said it had a loss of 35 cents. Earnings, adjusted for one-time gains and costs, were 1 cent per share.

The results fell short of Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of seven analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of 2 cents per share.

The data-management software company posted revenue of $115.4 million in the period, also falling short of Street forecasts. Seven analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $119.2 million.

For the current quarter ending in September, Varonis expects its per-share earnings to range from 2 cents to 3 cents.

The company said it expects revenue in the range of $123.5 million to $127 million for the fiscal third quarter.

Varonis expects full-year earnings in the range of 21 cents to 23 cents per share, with revenue ranging from $497 million to $503 million.

