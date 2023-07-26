Valmont: Q2 Earnings Snapshot

OMAHA, Neb. (AP) — OMAHA, Neb. (AP) — Valmont Industries Inc. (VMI) on Wednesday reported second-quarter net income of $89.4…

OMAHA, Neb. (AP) — OMAHA, Neb. (AP) — Valmont Industries Inc. (VMI) on Wednesday reported second-quarter net income of $89.4 million.

On a per-share basis, the Omaha, Nebraska-based company said it had profit of $4.21. Earnings, adjusted for stock option expense and amortization costs, came to $4.37 per share.

The results beat Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of five analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of $4.10 per share.

The infrastructure equipment maker posted revenue of $1.05 billion in the period, which missed Street forecasts. Four analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $1.14 billion.

Valmont expects full-year earnings in the range of $15.45 to $16 per share.

