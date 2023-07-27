Valero Energy: Q2 Earnings Snapshot

SAN ANTONIO (AP) — SAN ANTONIO (AP) — Valero Energy Corp. (VLO) on Thursday reported second-quarter profit of $1.94 billion.…

SAN ANTONIO (AP) — SAN ANTONIO (AP) — Valero Energy Corp. (VLO) on Thursday reported second-quarter profit of $1.94 billion.

The San Antonio-based company said it had profit of $5.40 per share.

The results surpassed Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of six analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of $5.08 per share.

The oil refiner posted revenue of $34.51 billion in the period, which did not meet Street forecasts. Four analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $34.82 billion.

_____

This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on VLO at https://www.zacks.com/ap/VLO

Copyright © 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.