UPS AND DOWNS

The Associated Press

July 31, 2023, 6:52 PM

NEW YORK (AP) —The following list shows the
New York Stock Exchange-listed stocks that have
gone up the most and down the most based on
percent of change for 2022.
No securities trading below 1000 shares are included.
Net and percentage change are the difference be-
tween last year’s closing price and this year’s closing.
Changes for issues added during the year are calcu-
lated from closing prices on the first trading day.

UPS

Name PEHighLowLastChg.Pct.
1CarvanaA 57.19 4.23 45.95 +41.21 +869.4
2ArcherAvia 6.87 1.77 6.73 +4.86 +259.9
3NGLEnPtrs 4.62 1.14 4.30 +3.09 +255.4
4ArloTech 11.54 3.37 11.36 +7.85 +223.6
5PalantirTc 19.100 5.84 19.84 +13.42 +209.0
6OscarHlth 9.89 2.39 7.52 +5.06 +205.7
7Holley 6.51 1.92 6.33 +4.21 +198.6
8DxSOXBull 28.75 9.19 28.41 +18.74 +193.8
9ProUltSemi 48.32 15.94 47.92 +31.36 +189.4
10DrxHmbldBull 86.91 30.81 83.81 +53.15 +173.4
11NGLEPtrpfB 25.76 8.73 25.16 +15.92 +172.3
12BeazerHomes 5 35.93 12.89 33.63 +20.87 +163.6
13WeaveCom 12.45 4.04 12.00 +7.42 +162.0
14DxTechBull 60.96 20.15 57.46 +35.36 +160.0
15QudianInc 2.47 .92 2.44 +1.49 +156.0
16Hovnanian 1 110.96 41.95 106.62 +64.54 +153.4
17HeritageIns 5.23 1.77 4.51 +2.71 +150.6
18LiveWireGrn 12.50 4.88 12.12 +7.27 +149.9
19PROGHld 17 44.81 16.75 40.58 +23.69 +140.3
20CarnivalUK 17.67 7.04 17.13 +9.94 +138.2
21Wayfair 78.11 29.51 77.87 +44.98 +136.8
22QuantumS 13.86 5.27 13.31 +7.64 +134.7
23CarnivalCp 19.55 7.92 18.84 +10.78 +133.7
24GreenBrick 9 59.30 24.19 56.52 +32.29 +133.3
25CircorIntl 56.48 23.05 55.70 +31.74 +132.5
26POSCO 11 133.09 53.12 125.49 +71.02 +130.4
27GlbXBlkchrs 44.00 15.41 38.42 +21.66 +129.2
28SamsaraA 30.91 10.48 27.94 +15.51 +124.8
29BldrsFstSrch 9 149.21 64.54 144.43 +79.55 +122.6
30RoylCarib 112.95 48.68 109.11 +59.68 +120.7
31NerdyA 5.00 2.18 4.94 +2.69 +119.6
32MIHomes 6 100.93 46.12 100.00 +53.82 +116.5
33PrSUlShtN 92.35 30.00 58.52 +30.96 +112.3
34ELFInc 120.61 48.10 116.72 +61.42 +111.1
35XpengADR 23.62 7.51 20.92 +10.98 +110.5
36OnHoldg 36.83 16.60 36.00 +18.84 +109.8
37XPOInc 12 72.85 29.02 69.24 +35.95 +108.0
38ProUltTech 48.83 21.38 46.97 +23.96 +104.1
39CooperStdHldg 18.95 9.24 18.42 +9.36 +103.3
40SOSLtd 9.50 2.77 5.54 +2.81 +102.9
41HubSpot 581.40 267.99 580.55+291.42 +100.8
42AnglOakMtg 9.62 4.78 9.48 +4.75 +100.4
43UberTech 49.49 25.02 49.46 +24.73 +100.0
44UWMHld 12 6.70 3.31 6.56 +3.25 + 98.2
45Manitowoc 20.20 9.06 18.12 +8.96 + 97.8
46GlbXBlkBitrs 49.09 21.78 43.75 +21.55 + 97.1
47ProUltQQQ 70.74 33.42 69.03 +33.99 + 97.0
48Eventbrite 11.82 5.72 11.51 +5.65 + 96.4
49MinisoGrp 21.56 10.50 21.01 +10.28 + 95.8
50YirenDigital 3.85 1.33 2.68 +1.31 + 95.6
DOWNS
Name PEHighLowLastChg.Pct.
1BabylonHldg 14.00 .47 .55 6.20 91.9
2BrkfDTLApf 4.23 .17 .35 3.35 90.5
3FstRepBkpfH 22.87 1.00 1.98 —17.70 89.9
4FtRepBkpfM 18.99 .77 1.73 —13.94 89.0
5AtentoSA 6.79 .43 .47 3.76 88.8
6Vapotherm 2.94 .35 .38 2.32 85.9
7WeWork 2.36 .16 .22 1.21 84.8
8Diebold 3.85 .24 .25 1.17 82.4
9Enviva 26.44 6.69 13.47 —53.36 79.8
10DxSOXBear 41.50 8.17 8.25 —31.26 79.1
11DigitMedSol 1.51 .29 .31 1.03 76.7
12F45TrainHl 3.41 .46 .68 2.18 76.3
13BrghtHlthrs 86.40 7.57 12.64 —39.36 75.7
14USDPtrs 4.35 .77 .79 2.37 75.0
15PrUShtSemi 25.66 6.48 6.58 —18.24 73.5
16DxTcBear 44.42 12.11 12.77 —27.80 68.5
17LumenTech 6.09 1.61 1.79 3.43 65.7
18NineEnrgySv 11 17.10 2.90 5.03 9.50 65.4
19Heliogen .75 .19 .25 .45 64.3
20VinceHldg 8.48 2.65 2.90 4.93 63.0
21AzurePwrGl 4.98 1.50 1.69 2.62 60.8
22SunlightFn 1.61 .25 .51 .78 60.5
23Chegg 8 26.67 8.55 10.13 —15.14 59.9
24akaBrandsHl 1.84 .30 .51 .76 59.8
25CharahSolrs 8.34 2.01 2.17 3.23 59.8
26ATIPhysTh 13.48 6.00 6.54 8.71 57.1
27ProUltShTc 23.54 9.36 9.68 —12.28 55.9
28CUROGrp 2 4.96 1.00 1.60 1.95 54.9
29BrghtSchrs 3.44 1.08 1.10 1.31 54.4
30Sonendo 2.82 1.05 1.29 1.54 54.4
31TelusIntl 16.87 9.30 9.32 —10.47 52.9
32RiteAid 4.18 1.42 1.62 1.72 51.5
33RubiconTch 2.07 .25 .87 .91 51.1
34RayAdvMat 30 9.84 3.28 4.73 4.87 50.7
35USNGasFd 13.41 5.87 7.11 6.99 49.6
36AdvanceAuto 8 158.22 63.56 74.39 —72.64 49.4
37Aenzars 3.60 1.69 1.72 1.53 47.1
38UtdNatrlFd 8 43.95 19.36 20.80 —17.91 46.3
39BensonHill 2.84 .90 1.39 1.16 45.5
40BirdGlobalrs 2.93 1.81 2.48 2.02 44.9
41NYCREITrs 16.16 6.70 7.85 6.31 44.6
42VertAerosp 3.47 1.41 1.88 1.51 44.5
43Waterdrop 3.34 1.81 1.85 1.48 44.4
44FstHorizonNat 8 24.90 8.99 13.63 —10.87 44.4
45CorEngInfr 1 2.22 .95 1.17 .92 44.0
46DouglEllim 5.02 2.07 2.21 1.67 43.0
47VictSecret 47.22 16.78 20.49 —15.29 42.7
48DirSPBear 23.10 12.69 12.85 9.45 42.4
49EmergentBio 16.66 6.72 6.88 4.93 41.7
50PrShConsSvc 28.54 15.95 16.71 —11.94 41.7
Copyright © 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

