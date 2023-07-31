UPS AND DOWNS

NEW YORK (AP) —The following list shows the New York Stock Exchange-listed stocks that have gone up the most and…
|NEW YORK (AP) —The following list shows the
|New York Stock Exchange-listed stocks that have
|gone up the most and down the most based on
|percent of change for 2022.
|No securities trading below 1000 shares are included.
|Net and percentage change are the difference be-
|tween last year’s closing price and this year’s closing.
|Changes for issues added during the year are calcu-
|lated from closing prices on the first trading day.
UPS
|Name PEHighLowLastChg.Pct.
|1CarvanaA
|57.19
|4.23
|45.95
|+41.21
|+869.4
|2ArcherAvia
|6.87
|1.77
|6.73
|+4.86
|+259.9
|3NGLEnPtrs
|4.62
|1.14
|4.30
|+3.09
|+255.4
|4ArloTech
|11.54
|3.37
|11.36
|+7.85
|+223.6
|5PalantirTc
|19.100
|5.84
|19.84
|+13.42
|+209.0
|6OscarHlth
|9.89
|2.39
|7.52
|+5.06
|+205.7
|7Holley
|6.51
|1.92
|6.33
|+4.21
|+198.6
|8DxSOXBull
|28.75
|9.19
|28.41
|+18.74
|+193.8
|9ProUltSemi
|48.32
|15.94
|47.92
|+31.36
|+189.4
|10DrxHmbldBull
|86.91
|30.81
|83.81
|+53.15
|+173.4
|11NGLEPtrpfB
|25.76
|8.73
|25.16
|+15.92
|+172.3
|12BeazerHomes
|5
|35.93
|12.89
|33.63
|+20.87
|+163.6
|13WeaveCom
|12.45
|4.04
|12.00
|+7.42
|+162.0
|14DxTechBull
|60.96
|20.15
|57.46
|+35.36
|+160.0
|15QudianInc
|2.47
|.92
|2.44
|+1.49
|+156.0
|16Hovnanian
|1
|110.96
|41.95
|106.62
|+64.54
|+153.4
|17HeritageIns
|5.23
|1.77
|4.51
|+2.71
|+150.6
|18LiveWireGrn
|12.50
|4.88
|12.12
|+7.27
|+149.9
|19PROGHld
|17
|44.81
|16.75
|40.58
|+23.69
|+140.3
|20CarnivalUK
|17.67
|7.04
|17.13
|+9.94
|+138.2
|21Wayfair
|78.11
|29.51
|77.87
|+44.98
|+136.8
|22QuantumS
|13.86
|5.27
|13.31
|+7.64
|+134.7
|23CarnivalCp
|19.55
|7.92
|18.84
|+10.78
|+133.7
|24GreenBrick
|9
|59.30
|24.19
|56.52
|+32.29
|+133.3
|25CircorIntl
|56.48
|23.05
|55.70
|+31.74
|+132.5
|26POSCO
|11
|133.09
|53.12
|125.49
|+71.02
|+130.4
|27GlbXBlkchrs
|44.00
|15.41
|38.42
|+21.66
|+129.2
|28SamsaraA
|30.91
|10.48
|27.94
|+15.51
|+124.8
|29BldrsFstSrch
|9
|149.21
|64.54
|144.43
|+79.55
|+122.6
|30RoylCarib
|112.95
|48.68
|109.11
|+59.68
|+120.7
|31NerdyA
|5.00
|2.18
|4.94
|+2.69
|+119.6
|32MIHomes
|6
|100.93
|46.12
|100.00
|+53.82
|+116.5
|33PrSUlShtN
|92.35
|30.00
|58.52
|+30.96
|+112.3
|34ELFInc
|120.61
|48.10
|116.72
|+61.42
|+111.1
|35XpengADR
|23.62
|7.51
|20.92
|+10.98
|+110.5
|36OnHoldg
|36.83
|16.60
|36.00
|+18.84
|+109.8
|37XPOInc
|12
|72.85
|29.02
|69.24
|+35.95
|+108.0
|38ProUltTech
|48.83
|21.38
|46.97
|+23.96
|+104.1
|39CooperStdHldg
|18.95
|9.24
|18.42
|+9.36
|+103.3
|40SOSLtd
|9.50
|2.77
|5.54
|+2.81
|+102.9
|41HubSpot
|581.40
|267.99
|580.55+291.42
|+100.8
|42AnglOakMtg
|9.62
|4.78
|9.48
|+4.75
|+100.4
|43UberTech
|49.49
|25.02
|49.46
|+24.73
|+100.0
|44UWMHld
|12
|6.70
|3.31
|6.56
|+3.25
|+
|98.2
|45Manitowoc
|20.20
|9.06
|18.12
|+8.96
|+
|97.8
|46GlbXBlkBitrs
|49.09
|21.78
|43.75
|+21.55
|+
|97.1
|47ProUltQQQ
|70.74
|33.42
|69.03
|+33.99
|+
|97.0
|48Eventbrite
|11.82
|5.72
|11.51
|+5.65
|+
|96.4
|49MinisoGrp
|21.56
|10.50
|21.01
|+10.28
|+
|95.8
|50YirenDigital
|3.85
|1.33
|2.68
|+1.31
|+
|95.6
|DOWNS
|Name PEHighLowLastChg.Pct.
|1BabylonHldg
|14.00
|.47
|.55
|—
|6.20
|—
|91.9
|2BrkfDTLApf
|4.23
|.17
|.35
|—
|3.35
|—
|90.5
|3FstRepBkpfH
|22.87
|1.00
|1.98
|—17.70
|—
|89.9
|4FtRepBkpfM
|18.99
|.77
|1.73
|—13.94
|—
|89.0
|5AtentoSA
|6.79
|.43
|.47
|—
|3.76
|—
|88.8
|6Vapotherm
|2.94
|.35
|.38
|—
|2.32
|—
|85.9
|7WeWork
|2.36
|.16
|.22
|—
|1.21
|—
|84.8
|8Diebold
|3.85
|.24
|.25
|—
|1.17
|—
|82.4
|9Enviva
|26.44
|6.69
|13.47
|—53.36
|—
|79.8
|10DxSOXBear
|41.50
|8.17
|8.25
|—31.26
|—
|79.1
|11DigitMedSol
|1.51
|.29
|.31
|—
|1.03
|—
|76.7
|12F45TrainHl
|3.41
|.46
|.68
|—
|2.18
|—
|76.3
|13BrghtHlthrs
|86.40
|7.57
|12.64
|—39.36
|—
|75.7
|14USDPtrs
|4.35
|.77
|.79
|—
|2.37
|—
|75.0
|15PrUShtSemi
|25.66
|6.48
|6.58
|—18.24
|—
|73.5
|16DxTcBear
|44.42
|12.11
|12.77
|—27.80
|—
|68.5
|17LumenTech
|6.09
|1.61
|1.79
|—
|3.43
|—
|65.7
|18NineEnrgySv
|11
|17.10
|2.90
|5.03
|—
|9.50
|—
|65.4
|19Heliogen
|.75
|.19
|.25
|—
|.45
|—
|64.3
|20VinceHldg
|8.48
|2.65
|2.90
|—
|4.93
|—
|63.0
|21AzurePwrGl
|4.98
|1.50
|1.69
|—
|2.62
|—
|60.8
|22SunlightFn
|1.61
|.25
|.51
|—
|.78
|—
|60.5
|23Chegg
|8
|26.67
|8.55
|10.13
|—15.14
|—
|59.9
|24akaBrandsHl
|1.84
|.30
|.51
|—
|.76
|—
|59.8
|25CharahSolrs
|8.34
|2.01
|2.17
|—
|3.23
|—
|59.8
|26ATIPhysTh
|13.48
|6.00
|6.54
|—
|8.71
|—
|57.1
|27ProUltShTc
|23.54
|9.36
|9.68
|—12.28
|—
|55.9
|28CUROGrp
|2
|4.96
|1.00
|1.60
|—
|1.95
|—
|54.9
|29BrghtSchrs
|3.44
|1.08
|1.10
|—
|1.31
|—
|54.4
|30Sonendo
|2.82
|1.05
|1.29
|—
|1.54
|—
|54.4
|31TelusIntl
|16.87
|9.30
|9.32
|—10.47
|—
|52.9
|32RiteAid
|4.18
|1.42
|1.62
|—
|1.72
|—
|51.5
|33RubiconTch
|2.07
|.25
|.87
|—
|.91
|—
|51.1
|34RayAdvMat
|30
|9.84
|3.28
|4.73
|—
|4.87
|—
|50.7
|35USNGasFd
|13.41
|5.87
|7.11
|—
|6.99
|—
|49.6
|36AdvanceAuto
|8
|158.22
|63.56
|74.39
|—72.64
|—
|49.4
|37Aenzars
|3.60
|1.69
|1.72
|—
|1.53
|—
|47.1
|38UtdNatrlFd
|8
|43.95
|19.36
|20.80
|—17.91
|—
|46.3
|39BensonHill
|2.84
|.90
|1.39
|—
|1.16
|—
|45.5
|40BirdGlobalrs
|2.93
|1.81
|2.48
|—
|2.02
|—
|44.9
|41NYCREITrs
|16.16
|6.70
|7.85
|—
|6.31
|—
|44.6
|42VertAerosp
|3.47
|1.41
|1.88
|—
|1.51
|—
|44.5
|43Waterdrop
|3.34
|1.81
|1.85
|—
|1.48
|—
|44.4
|44FstHorizonNat
|8
|24.90
|8.99
|13.63
|—10.87
|—
|44.4
|45CorEngInfr
|1
|2.22
|.95
|1.17
|—
|.92
|—
|44.0
|46DouglEllim
|5.02
|2.07
|2.21
|—
|1.67
|—
|43.0
|47VictSecret
|47.22
|16.78
|20.49
|—15.29
|—
|42.7
|48DirSPBear
|23.10
|12.69
|12.85
|—
|9.45
|—
|42.4
|49EmergentBio
|16.66
|6.72
|6.88
|—
|4.93
|—
|41.7
|50PrShConsSvc
|28.54
|15.95
|16.71
|—11.94
|—
|41.7
