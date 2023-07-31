Live Radio
UPS AND DOWNS

The Associated Press

July 31, 2023, 6:49 PM

NEW YORK (AP) —The following list shows the
NYSE MKT-listed stocks that have
gone up the most and down the most based on
percent of change for 2022.
No securities trading below 1000 shares are included.
Net and percentage change are the difference be-
tween last year’s closing price and this year’s closing.
Changes for issues added during the year are calcu-
lated from closing prices on the first trading day.

UPS

Name PEHighLowLastChg.Pct.
1eMagin 2.49 .78 2.00 +1.15 +135.3
2IsoRay .73 .24 .57 +.32 +130.8
3BiomX .69 .18 .43 +.24 +129.9
4MilestoneSci 1.22 .46 1.09 +.61 +127.1
5AltisourceAsst 1 103.50 20.00 43.08 +22.83 +112.7
6ComstockM .99 .27 .58 +.31 +112.0
7inTestCorp 41 27.17 10.20 21.16 +10.86 +105.4
8BiomXun .78 .15 .45 +.23 +104.5
9ArmataPhr 3.76 1.07 2.49 +1.25 +100.8
10AIMImmu .84 .30 .62 +.31 + 99.4
11GeniusGrp 7.99 .30 .65 +.32 + 97.9
12CoreMolding 15 24.40 12.66 24.12 +11.13 + 85.7
13FriedmanInds 18 18.15 9.53 17.79 +8.00 + 81.7
14EquinoxGld 5.85 3.32 5.27 +1.99 + 60.7
15SunLinkHlth 1.47 .57 .95 +.34 + 55.7
16SupDrillPdts 47 2.21 .81 1.40 +.48 + 52.3
17RadiantLogis 8 7.76 5.05 7.70 +2.61 + 51.3
18GencorInds 66 15.89 9.80 15.25 +5.15 + 51.0
19UnivSecInst 10 3.64 1.73 3.04 +1.01 + 49.8
20ChaseCorp 28 135.27 84.53 125.89 +39.63 + 45.9
21LairdSuper 1.49 .65 1.22 +.38 + 45.2
22Envela 13 8.05 5.11 7.49 +2.23 + 42.4
23MyomoInc .94 .37 .72 +.21 + 41.5
24XtantMed 1.20 .56 .93 +.27 + 40.3
25NanoViricid 2.00 1.04 1.55 +.44 + 39.6
26AcmeUnit 36 30.42 21.30 30.42 +8.52 + 38.9
27IvanhoeEl 16.69 10.57 16.26 +4.11 + 33.8
28CybinInc .60 .21 .40 +.10 + 33.3
29BitNileHlpfD 19.80 10.01 18.55 +4.55 + 32.5
30OceanPwr .77 .44 .60 +.15 + 32.4
31AgeXThera 1.00 .37 .73 +.18 + 32.2
32NoDynMing .32 .21 .29 +.07 + 31.2
33LineageCell 1.58 1.16 1.53 +.36 + 30.8
34AberdnGlbInco 6.47 4.83 6.21 +1.39 + 28.8
35RileyExplor 5 47.79 26.33 37.45 +8.02 + 27.3
36KelsoTechg .44 .22 .38 +.08 + 26.7
37Trio-Tech 12 5.75 4.20 5.70 +1.20 + 26.7
38EvolutionPet 6 9.49 5.39 9.34 +1.79 + 23.7
39CompxIntl 13 25.05 16.25 22.64 +4.16 + 22.5
40Innsuites 33 3.82 1.14 1.100 +.33 + 19.7
41CornerTotRet 8.53 6.86 8.49 +1.39 + 19.6
42LGLGroup 30 5.00 3.93 4.84 +.79 + 19.5
43ZedgeIncn 5 3.74 1.74 2.10 +.34 + 19.3
44CredSuissInco 3.08 2.43 3.00 +.48 + 19.0
45InfuSystem 10.88 6.68 10.32 +1.64 + 18.9
46GalianoGld 3 .74 .46 .62 +.10 + 18.8
47SachemCap 9 3.98 2.99 3.92 +.62 + 18.8
48CornerstStrat 8.80 7.18 8.74 +1.37 + 18.6
49WirelessTel 5 2.13 1.56 2.12 +.33 + 18.4
50NewGoldg 1.48 .82 1.16 +.18 + 18.4
DOWNS
Name PEHighLowLastChg.Pct.
1Nuburu 14.00 .45 .63 7.70 92.5
2MultiWaysn 8.65 .50 .56 5.92 91.4
3RaMedSysrs 7.25 .61 .63 5.26 89.3
4RegHlthPrpfA 6.00 .28 .65 2.85 81.4
5TakungArt 1.43 .16 .18 .37 66.9
6LoopMedian 6.60 2.21 2.30 4.32 65.3
7ArenaGpHl 11.18 3.32 3.76 6.85 64.6
8PowrREITpfA 16.10 3.57 5.26 9.34 64.0
9Castellumn 1.36 .40 .47 .79 63.0
10BirksGroup 10.02 2.78 3.09 4.84 61.0
11NavideaBio .35 .07 .08 .13 60.5
12GoldResource 5 1.80 .49 .64 .89 58.4
13CamberEnrs 2.48 .61 .85 1.17 57.9
14PowerREIT 2 5.59 1.49 1.69 2.26 57.2
15IDWMedia 1.25 .36 .43 .51 54.3
16UniqueFabr 1 .87 .14 .26 .30 53.6
17PartsiD 1.05 .17 .46 .52 53.3
18FrshVineW 1.99 .21 .48 .50 51.2
19FOXOTchn 1.65 .13 .20 .18 47.2
20KnowLabsn 1.59 .80 .86 .74 46.2
21VolitionRX 2.70 1.22 1.34 1.09 44.9
22BMTech 5.75 2.60 3.01 2.20 42.2
23FrankStProp 24 3.19 1.13 1.68 1.05 38.5
24FGGrpHl 5 2.68 1.51 1.62 1.00 38.2
25MAIABiotc 5.22 2.06 2.22 1.29 36.8
26DecisPtSyst 11.27 4.04 5.21 2.89 35.7
27AlmadenM .28 .11 .16 .09 35.7
28Cohen&Co 9.20 3.29 5.39 2.95 35.4
29ChinaPhrmH .12 .06 .06 .03 34.4
30TrinityPlace .98 .28 .50 .24 32.4
31Cel-Sci 3.33 1.49 1.59 .76 32.3
32RetractblTch 1 2.11 1.04 1.11 .53 32.3
33Ashford 15.55 9.20 9.40 4.48 32.3
34MatinasBio .75 .32 .35 .15 30.0
35i80Gold 3.14 1.96 2.04 .78 27.7
36EmpirePetrl 13.82 8.00 9.00 3.30 26.8
37MarygoldCos 2.03 .81 1.11 .39 26.0
38Stereotaxis 2.75 1.42 1.55 .52 25.1
39NovaGoldg 6.98 3.84 4.51 1.47 24.6
40vjAerocentry 1 1.95 1.10 1.35 .41 23.3
41MAGSilverg 17.02 10.48 12.06 3.57 22.8
42TompkinsFncl 13 79.48 48.68 60.16 —17.42 22.5
43SouthlndHld 11.14 6.57 7.97 2.25 22.0
44DeltaApparel 14.51 8.20 8.28 2.33 22.0
45AEONBioph 9.02 5.64 7.85 2.20 21.9
46ParkNatl 13 143.11 90.28 111.52 —29.23 20.8
47EvansBncp 7 40.57 23.20 29.72 7.67 20.5
48PlanetGreen 1.14 .43 .50 .12 18.9
49ContangOre 33.67 18.10 18.60 4.32 18.8
50Globalstar 1.51 .85 1.08 .25 18.8
