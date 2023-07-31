UPS AND DOWNS

NEW YORK (AP) —The following list shows the NYSE MKT-listed stocks that have gone up the most and down the…
|NEW YORK (AP) —The following list shows the
|NYSE MKT-listed stocks that have
|gone up the most and down the most based on
|percent of change for 2022.
|No securities trading below 1000 shares are included.
|Net and percentage change are the difference be-
|tween last year’s closing price and this year’s closing.
|Changes for issues added during the year are calcu-
|lated from closing prices on the first trading day.
UPS
|Name PEHighLowLastChg.Pct.
|1eMagin
|2.49
|.78
|2.00
|+1.15
|+135.3
|2IsoRay
|.73
|.24
|.57
|+.32
|+130.8
|3BiomX
|.69
|.18
|.43
|+.24
|+129.9
|4MilestoneSci
|1.22
|.46
|1.09
|+.61
|+127.1
|5AltisourceAsst
|1
|103.50
|20.00
|43.08
|+22.83
|+112.7
|6ComstockM
|.99
|.27
|.58
|+.31
|+112.0
|7inTestCorp
|41
|27.17
|10.20
|21.16
|+10.86
|+105.4
|8BiomXun
|.78
|.15
|.45
|+.23
|+104.5
|9ArmataPhr
|3.76
|1.07
|2.49
|+1.25
|+100.8
|10AIMImmu
|.84
|.30
|.62
|+.31
|+
|99.4
|11GeniusGrp
|7.99
|.30
|.65
|+.32
|+
|97.9
|12CoreMolding
|15
|24.40
|12.66
|24.12
|+11.13
|+
|85.7
|13FriedmanInds
|18
|18.15
|9.53
|17.79
|+8.00
|+
|81.7
|14EquinoxGld
|5.85
|3.32
|5.27
|+1.99
|+
|60.7
|15SunLinkHlth
|1.47
|.57
|.95
|+.34
|+
|55.7
|16SupDrillPdts
|47
|2.21
|.81
|1.40
|+.48
|+
|52.3
|17RadiantLogis
|8
|7.76
|5.05
|7.70
|+2.61
|+
|51.3
|18GencorInds
|66
|15.89
|9.80
|15.25
|+5.15
|+
|51.0
|19UnivSecInst
|10
|3.64
|1.73
|3.04
|+1.01
|+
|49.8
|20ChaseCorp
|28
|135.27
|84.53
|125.89
|+39.63
|+
|45.9
|21LairdSuper
|1.49
|.65
|1.22
|+.38
|+
|45.2
|22Envela
|13
|8.05
|5.11
|7.49
|+2.23
|+
|42.4
|23MyomoInc
|.94
|.37
|.72
|+.21
|+
|41.5
|24XtantMed
|1.20
|.56
|.93
|+.27
|+
|40.3
|25NanoViricid
|2.00
|1.04
|1.55
|+.44
|+
|39.6
|26AcmeUnit
|36
|30.42
|21.30
|30.42
|+8.52
|+
|38.9
|27IvanhoeEl
|16.69
|10.57
|16.26
|+4.11
|+
|33.8
|28CybinInc
|.60
|.21
|.40
|+.10
|+
|33.3
|29BitNileHlpfD
|19.80
|10.01
|18.55
|+4.55
|+
|32.5
|30OceanPwr
|.77
|.44
|.60
|+.15
|+
|32.4
|31AgeXThera
|1.00
|.37
|.73
|+.18
|+
|32.2
|32NoDynMing
|.32
|.21
|.29
|+.07
|+
|31.2
|33LineageCell
|1.58
|1.16
|1.53
|+.36
|+
|30.8
|34AberdnGlbInco
|6.47
|4.83
|6.21
|+1.39
|+
|28.8
|35RileyExplor
|5
|47.79
|26.33
|37.45
|+8.02
|+
|27.3
|36KelsoTechg
|.44
|.22
|.38
|+.08
|+
|26.7
|37Trio-Tech
|12
|5.75
|4.20
|5.70
|+1.20
|+
|26.7
|38EvolutionPet
|6
|9.49
|5.39
|9.34
|+1.79
|+
|23.7
|39CompxIntl
|13
|25.05
|16.25
|22.64
|+4.16
|+
|22.5
|40Innsuites
|33
|3.82
|1.14
|1.100
|+.33
|+
|19.7
|41CornerTotRet
|8.53
|6.86
|8.49
|+1.39
|+
|19.6
|42LGLGroup
|30
|5.00
|3.93
|4.84
|+.79
|+
|19.5
|43ZedgeIncn
|5
|3.74
|1.74
|2.10
|+.34
|+
|19.3
|44CredSuissInco
|3.08
|2.43
|3.00
|+.48
|+
|19.0
|45InfuSystem
|10.88
|6.68
|10.32
|+1.64
|+
|18.9
|46GalianoGld
|3
|.74
|.46
|.62
|+.10
|+
|18.8
|47SachemCap
|9
|3.98
|2.99
|3.92
|+.62
|+
|18.8
|48CornerstStrat
|8.80
|7.18
|8.74
|+1.37
|+
|18.6
|49WirelessTel
|5
|2.13
|1.56
|2.12
|+.33
|+
|18.4
|50NewGoldg
|1.48
|.82
|1.16
|+.18
|+
|18.4
|DOWNS
|Name PEHighLowLastChg.Pct.
|1Nuburu
|14.00
|.45
|.63
|—
|7.70
|—
|92.5
|2MultiWaysn
|8.65
|.50
|.56
|—
|5.92
|—
|91.4
|3RaMedSysrs
|7.25
|.61
|.63
|—
|5.26
|—
|89.3
|4RegHlthPrpfA
|6.00
|.28
|.65
|—
|2.85
|—
|81.4
|5TakungArt
|1.43
|.16
|.18
|—
|.37
|—
|66.9
|6LoopMedian
|6.60
|2.21
|2.30
|—
|4.32
|—
|65.3
|7ArenaGpHl
|11.18
|3.32
|3.76
|—
|6.85
|—
|64.6
|8PowrREITpfA
|16.10
|3.57
|5.26
|—
|9.34
|—
|64.0
|9Castellumn
|1.36
|.40
|.47
|—
|.79
|—
|63.0
|10BirksGroup
|10.02
|2.78
|3.09
|—
|4.84
|—
|61.0
|11NavideaBio
|.35
|.07
|.08
|—
|.13
|—
|60.5
|12GoldResource
|5
|1.80
|.49
|.64
|—
|.89
|—
|58.4
|13CamberEnrs
|2.48
|.61
|.85
|—
|1.17
|—
|57.9
|14PowerREIT
|2
|5.59
|1.49
|1.69
|—
|2.26
|—
|57.2
|15IDWMedia
|1.25
|.36
|.43
|—
|.51
|—
|54.3
|16UniqueFabr
|1
|.87
|.14
|.26
|—
|.30
|—
|53.6
|17PartsiD
|1.05
|.17
|.46
|—
|.52
|—
|53.3
|18FrshVineW
|1.99
|.21
|.48
|—
|.50
|—
|51.2
|19FOXOTchn
|1.65
|.13
|.20
|—
|.18
|—
|47.2
|20KnowLabsn
|1.59
|.80
|.86
|—
|.74
|—
|46.2
|21VolitionRX
|2.70
|1.22
|1.34
|—
|1.09
|—
|44.9
|22BMTech
|5.75
|2.60
|3.01
|—
|2.20
|—
|42.2
|23FrankStProp
|24
|3.19
|1.13
|1.68
|—
|1.05
|—
|38.5
|24FGGrpHl
|5
|2.68
|1.51
|1.62
|—
|1.00
|—
|38.2
|25MAIABiotc
|5.22
|2.06
|2.22
|—
|1.29
|—
|36.8
|26DecisPtSyst
|11.27
|4.04
|5.21
|—
|2.89
|—
|35.7
|27AlmadenM
|.28
|.11
|.16
|—
|.09
|—
|35.7
|28Cohen&Co
|9.20
|3.29
|5.39
|—
|2.95
|—
|35.4
|29ChinaPhrmH
|.12
|.06
|.06
|—
|.03
|—
|34.4
|30TrinityPlace
|.98
|.28
|.50
|—
|.24
|—
|32.4
|31Cel-Sci
|3.33
|1.49
|1.59
|—
|.76
|—
|32.3
|32RetractblTch
|1
|2.11
|1.04
|1.11
|—
|.53
|—
|32.3
|33Ashford
|15.55
|9.20
|9.40
|—
|4.48
|—
|32.3
|34MatinasBio
|.75
|.32
|.35
|—
|.15
|—
|30.0
|35i80Gold
|3.14
|1.96
|2.04
|—
|.78
|—
|27.7
|36EmpirePetrl
|13.82
|8.00
|9.00
|—
|3.30
|—
|26.8
|37MarygoldCos
|2.03
|.81
|1.11
|—
|.39
|—
|26.0
|38Stereotaxis
|2.75
|1.42
|1.55
|—
|.52
|—
|25.1
|39NovaGoldg
|6.98
|3.84
|4.51
|—
|1.47
|—
|24.6
|40vjAerocentry
|1
|1.95
|1.10
|1.35
|—
|.41
|—
|23.3
|41MAGSilverg
|17.02
|10.48
|12.06
|—
|3.57
|—
|22.8
|42TompkinsFncl
|13
|79.48
|48.68
|60.16
|—17.42
|—
|22.5
|43SouthlndHld
|11.14
|6.57
|7.97
|—
|2.25
|—
|22.0
|44DeltaApparel
|14.51
|8.20
|8.28
|—
|2.33
|—
|22.0
|45AEONBioph
|9.02
|5.64
|7.85
|—
|2.20
|—
|21.9
|46ParkNatl
|13
|143.11
|90.28
|111.52
|—29.23
|—
|20.8
|47EvansBncp
|7
|40.57
|23.20
|29.72
|—
|7.67
|—
|20.5
|48PlanetGreen
|1.14
|.43
|.50
|—
|.12
|—
|18.9
|49ContangOre
|33.67
|18.10
|18.60
|—
|4.32
|—
|18.8
|50Globalstar
|1.51
|.85
|1.08
|—
|.25
|—
|18.8
|—————————
Copyright
© 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.