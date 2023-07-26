Live Radio
Home » Latest News » Universal Stainless: Q2 Earnings Snapshot

Universal Stainless: Q2 Earnings Snapshot

The Associated Press

July 26, 2023, 6:51 AM

Listen now to WTOP News WTOP.com | Alexa | Google Home | WTOP App | 103.5 FM

BRIDGEVILLE, Pa. (AP) — BRIDGEVILLE, Pa. (AP) — Universal Stainless & Alloy Products Inc. (USAP) on Wednesday reported earnings of $895,000 in its second quarter.

The Bridgeville, Pennsylvania-based company said it had net income of 10 cents per share.

The specialty steel maker posted revenue of $69 million in the period.

_____

This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on USAP at https://www.zacks.com/ap/USAP

Copyright © 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

Related News

Recommended

Related Categories:

Latest News
Federal News Network Logo

More from WTOP

Log in to your WTOP account for notifications and alerts customized for you.

Sign up