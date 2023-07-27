Universal Insurance: Q2 Earnings Snapshot

FORT LAUDERDALE, Fla. (AP) — FORT LAUDERDALE, Fla. (AP) — Universal Insurance Holdings Inc. (UVE) on Thursday reported profit of…

FORT LAUDERDALE, Fla. (AP) — FORT LAUDERDALE, Fla. (AP) — Universal Insurance Holdings Inc. (UVE) on Thursday reported profit of $28.6 million in its second quarter.

The Fort Lauderdale, Florida-based company said it had net income of 93 cents per share. Earnings, adjusted for non-recurring gains, were 87 cents per share.

The property and casualty insurance company posted revenue of $339.6 million in the period.

_____

This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on UVE at https://www.zacks.com/ap/UVE

Copyright © 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.