Universal Health Services: Q2 Earnings Snapshot

KING OF PRUSSIA, Pa. (AP) — KING OF PRUSSIA, Pa. (AP) — Universal Health Services Inc. (UHS) on Tuesday reported second-quarter earnings of $171.3 million.

On a per-share basis, the King Of Prussia, Pennsylvania-based company said it had net income of $2.42. Earnings, adjusted for non-recurring costs, were $2.53 per share.

The results beat Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of six analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of $2.48 per share.

The hospital and health facility operator posted revenue of $3.55 billion in the period, which also topped Street forecasts. Five analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $3.5 billion.

Universal Health Services expects full-year earnings in the range of $9.85 to $10.50 per share, with revenue in the range of $14.13 billion to $14.33 billion.

