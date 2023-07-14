UnitedHealth: Q2 Earnings Snapshot

MINNETONKA, Minn. (AP) — MINNETONKA, Minn. (AP) — UnitedHealth Group Inc. (UNH) on Friday reported second-quarter earnings of $5.47 billion.…

MINNETONKA, Minn. (AP) — MINNETONKA, Minn. (AP) — UnitedHealth Group Inc. (UNH) on Friday reported second-quarter earnings of $5.47 billion.

The Minnetonka, Minnesota-based company said it had profit of $5.82 per share. Earnings, adjusted for amortization costs, came to $6.14 per share.

The results exceeded Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of 10 analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of $5.92 per share.

The largest U.S. health insurer posted revenue of $92.9 billion in the period, also surpassing Street forecasts. Ten analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $90.6 billion.

UnitedHealth expects full-year earnings in the range of $24.70 to $25 per share.

_____

This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on UNH at https://www.zacks.com/ap/UNH

Copyright © 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.