UnitedHealth Group, Elanco rise; Leslie’s, State Street fall, Friday, 7/14/2023

NEW YORK (AP) — Stocks that traded heavily or had substantial price changes on Friday:
JPMorgan Chase & Co., up 90 cents to $149.77.
The bank reported strong second-quarter financial results.
UnitedHealth Group Inc., up $32.42 to $480.17.
The health insurer gave investors an encouraging profit forecast after beating analysts’ second-quarter financial forecasts.
Acadia Pharmaceuticals Inc., up $6.38 to $32.18.
The biopharmaceutical company acquired rights to a genetic disorder treatment outside of North America.
Elanco Animal Health Inc., up $1.24 to $11.84.
The animal healthcare company said U.S. regulators confirmed the safety of its Seresto flea and tick collar.
Leslie’s Inc., down $2.82 to $6.70.
The swimming pool supplies company slashed its profit forecast for the year.
State Street Corp., down $9.36 $68.10.
The financial services company reported mostly disappointing second-quarter financial results.
Unity Bancorp Inc., up $1.24 to $24.35.
The bank holding company beat analysts’ second-quarter earnings forecasts.
OrganiGram Holdings Inc., down 38 cents to $1.56.
The cannabis producer reported disappointing fiscal third-quarter financial results.
