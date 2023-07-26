United Rentals: Q2 Earnings Snapshot

STAMFORD, Conn. (AP) — STAMFORD, Conn. (AP) — United Rentals Inc. (URI) on Wednesday reported second-quarter net income of $591…

STAMFORD, Conn. (AP) — STAMFORD, Conn. (AP) — United Rentals Inc. (URI) on Wednesday reported second-quarter net income of $591 million.

The Stamford, Connecticut-based company said it had profit of $8.58 per share. Earnings, adjusted for non-recurring costs, were $9.88 per share.

The results topped Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of eight analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of $9.23 per share.

The equipment rental company posted revenue of $3.55 billion in the period, which also beat Street forecasts. Seven analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $3.43 billion.

United Rentals expects full-year revenue in the range of $14 billion to $14.3 billion.

