United: Q2 Earnings Snapshot

CHICAGO (AP) — CHICAGO (AP) — United Airlines Holdings Inc. (UAL) on Wednesday reported second-quarter earnings of $1.08 billion.

On a per-share basis, the Chicago-based company said it had profit of $3.24. Earnings, adjusted for non-recurring costs, were $5.03 per share.

The results topped Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of nine analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of $3.99 per share.

The airline posted revenue of $14.18 billion in the period, also exceeding Street forecasts. Eight analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $13.93 billion.

United expects full-year earnings to be $11 to $12 per share.

