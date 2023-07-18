United Community Banks: Q2 Earnings Snapshot

BLAIRSVILLE, Ga. (AP) — BLAIRSVILLE, Ga. (AP) — United Community Banks Inc. (UCBI) on Tuesday reported second-quarter profit of $63.3…

The bank, based in Blairsville, Georgia, said it had earnings of 53 cents per share. Earnings, adjusted for one-time gains and costs, came to 55 cents per share.

The results fell short of Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of five analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of 62 cents per share.

The bank holding company posted revenue of $332.2 million in the period. Its revenue net of interest expense was $236.7 million, which also fell short of Street forecasts. Four analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $240.2 million.

