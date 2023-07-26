Live Radio
Union Pacific: Q2 Earnings Snapshot

The Associated Press

July 26, 2023, 7:47 AM

OMAHA, Neb. (AP) — OMAHA, Neb. (AP) — Union Pacific Corp. (UNP) on Wednesday reported second-quarter earnings of $1.57 billion.

On a per-share basis, the Omaha, Nebraska-based company said it had net income of $2.57.

The results missed Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of eight analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of $2.75 per share.

The railroad posted revenue of $5.96 billion in the period, which also fell short of Street forecasts. Six analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $6.12 billion.

