Union Pacific, Boeing rise; Snap, Microsoft fall: Wednesday, 7/26/2023

NEW YORK (AP) — Stocks that are trading heavily or have substantial price changes on Wednesday:
Union Pacific Corp. (UNP), up $22.45 to $238
The railroad operator installed a CEO that an activist investor had been pushing for.
Boeing Co. (BA), up $18.68 to $232.80
The aircraft maker reported a smaller loss for the spring than analysts expected, and revenue beat forecasts.
Alphabet Inc. (GOOG), up $7.06 to $129.27
The parent company of Google snapped out of an unprecedented advertising slump.
Microsoft Corp. (MSFT), down $13.06 to $337.92
The tech giant made comments that tempered huge expectations for growth from artificial intelligence.
Snap Inc. (SNAP), down $1.78 to $10.73
The owner of the Snapchat app reported declining sales and issued a disappointing forecast.
Gap Inc. (GPS), up 71 cents to $9.92
The clothing retailer tapped a Mattel executive responsible for re-energizing Barbie and Hot Wheels as its next CEO.
NatWest Group PLC (NWG), down 12 cents to $6.36
The CEO of the British bank is leaving after discussing personal details of populist politician Nigel Farage, a client, with a journalist.
PacWest Bancorp (PACW), up $2.07 to $9.76
The troubled bank agreed to be bought by Banc of California following months of speculation that it couldn’t survive on its own.
