Union Pacific, Boeing rise; Snap, Microsoft fall: Wednesday, 7/26/2023

NEW YORK (AP) — Stocks that are trading heavily or have substantial price changes on Wednesday:

Union Pacific Corp. (UNP), up $22.45 to $238

The railroad operator installed a CEO that an activist investor had been pushing for.

Boeing Co. (BA), up $18.68 to $232.80

The aircraft maker reported a smaller loss for the spring than analysts expected, and revenue beat forecasts.

Alphabet Inc. (GOOG), up $7.06 to $129.27

The parent company of Google snapped out of an unprecedented advertising slump.

Microsoft Corp. (MSFT), down $13.06 to $337.92

The tech giant made comments that tempered huge expectations for growth from artificial intelligence.

Snap Inc. (SNAP), down $1.78 to $10.73

The owner of the Snapchat app reported declining sales and issued a disappointing forecast.

Gap Inc. (GPS), up 71 cents to $9.92

The clothing retailer tapped a Mattel executive responsible for re-energizing Barbie and Hot Wheels as its next CEO.

NatWest Group PLC (NWG), down 12 cents to $6.36

The CEO of the British bank is leaving after discussing personal details of populist politician Nigel Farage, a client, with a journalist.

PacWest Bancorp (PACW), up $2.07 to $9.76

The troubled bank agreed to be bought by Banc of California following months of speculation that it couldn’t survive on its own.

