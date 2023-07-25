UMB: Q2 Earnings Snapshot

KANSAS CITY, Mo. (AP) — KANSAS CITY, Mo. (AP) — UMB Financial Corp. (UMBF) on Tuesday reported second-quarter net income…

KANSAS CITY, Mo. (AP) — KANSAS CITY, Mo. (AP) — UMB Financial Corp. (UMBF) on Tuesday reported second-quarter net income of $90.1 million.

The Kansas City, Missouri-based bank said it had earnings of $1.85 per share. Earnings, adjusted for one-time gains and costs, came to $1.93 per share.

The results fell short of Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of three analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of $1.99 per share.

The bank holding company posted revenue of $599.5 million in the period. Its revenue net of interest expense was $370.3 million, also missing Street forecasts. Three analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $374.6 million.

