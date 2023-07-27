Live Radio
Ultralife: Q2 Earnings Snapshot

The Associated Press

July 27, 2023, 7:17 AM

NEWARK, N.Y. (AP) — NEWARK, N.Y. (AP) — Ultralife Corp. (ULBI) on Thursday reported earnings of $3.3 million in its second quarter.

On a per-share basis, the Newark, New York-based company said it had net income of 21 cents. Earnings, adjusted for non-recurring costs, were 29 cents per share.

The power and communications systems maker posted revenue of $42.7 million in the period.

This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on ULBI at https://www.zacks.com/ap/ULBI

