U.S. Steel: Q2 Earnings Snapshot

The Associated Press

July 27, 2023, 5:31 PM

PITTSBURGH (AP) — PITTSBURGH (AP) — United States Steel Corp. (X) on Thursday reported second-quarter earnings of $477 million.

The Pittsburgh-based company said it had net income of $1.89 per share. Earnings, adjusted for non-recurring costs, came to $1.92 per share.

The results exceeded Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of eight analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of $1.86 per share.

The steel maker posted revenue of $5.01 billion in the period, also topping Street forecasts. Seven analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $4.94 billion.

This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on X at https://www.zacks.com/ap/X

