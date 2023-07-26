Tyler Technologies: Q2 Earnings Snapshot

PLANO, Texas (AP) — PLANO, Texas (AP) — Tyler Technologies Inc. (TYL) on Wednesday reported second-quarter profit of $49.1 million.…

PLANO, Texas (AP) — PLANO, Texas (AP) — Tyler Technologies Inc. (TYL) on Wednesday reported second-quarter profit of $49.1 million.

On a per-share basis, the Plano, Texas-based company said it had profit of $1.15. Earnings, adjusted for one-time gains and costs, came to $2.01 per share.

The results beat Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of five analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of $1.86 per share.

The information management software provider posted revenue of $504.3 million in the period, which also topped Street forecasts. Five analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $490.7 million.

Tyler Technologies expects full-year earnings in the range of $7.60 to $7.75 per share, with revenue in the range of $1.94 billion to $1.97 billion.

